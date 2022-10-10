Italy, England grouped for Euro 2024 qualifiers

FRANKFURT - Roberto Mancini was not surprised that his Italy team were drawn with England in Euro 2024 qualifying on Saturday in yet another rematch of last year's European Championship final won by the Azzurri.

Italy were crowned kings of Europe after beating England on penalties at Wembley in July 2021 and again got the better of Gareth Southgate's team in this year's Nations League.

Italy made it through to the final four of the Nations League and sent England down to League B. It led to the two teams being drawn in Group C, alongside Ukraine, North Macedonia and Malta.

England's relegation put them in Pot 2 for Saturday's draw in Frankfurt, while Italy were among the top seeds for qualifying for the tournament in Germany.

"I knew that we'd get either England or France, but that's OK. It's a decent five-team group, no easy matches but all ones we can have a go at," Mancini told RAI Sport.

He will have the chance to gain some sort of revenge on North Macedonia, who threw the newly minted European champions into a national crisis in March by dumping them out of November's World Cup in the play-offs.

That loss meant Italy will miss their second straight World Cup.

"We have to take every match seriously, even those that seem the simplest," added Mancini. "The World Cup is a cut that will bleed right to the end, we can only heal it by winning the next one."

Three Lions manager Southgate also called it a "tough draw" and said his team have to improve their record against Italy, having last beaten them in 2012.

He was quoted on the BBC as saying: "We seemed to be playing Croatia every five minutes not so long ago and now its seems we have got that situation with Italy."

Group B looks equally difficult, with former champions Netherlands and world champions France drawn alongside 2004 Euro winners Greece, Ireland and Gibraltar.

Erling Haaland's Norway will face three-time champions Spain in Group A, along with Scotland, Georgia and Cyprus.

Portugal, winners in 2016, are in Group J with Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Luxembourg, Slovakia and Liechtenstein.

The qualifiers will be played from March to November 2023 and the play-offs in March 2024.

The top two teams from each group qualify directly, with the remaining three spots decided via the play-offs.

REUTERS, AFP