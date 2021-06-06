Italy can improve, says Mancini

BOLOGNA • Italy coach Roberto Mancini believes his side still can improve, despite thrashing the Czech Republic 4-0 in a friendly on Friday with a ruthless attacking display that could make them a dangerous side when Euro 2020 kicks off this week.

The Italians are unbeaten in 27 consecutive matches. It is also the first time that they have won eight straight games in all competitions without conceding a goal.

"We played well and faced the match in the right way against an excellent team," Mancini said. "I wanted to see the team play like this, but we need to improve.

"We are an offensive team, we must attack and defend when there is a need to defend. The mentality will be important. We need to improve, there are many points of view where we can do better."

Lazio forward Ciro Immobile put the hosts ahead in the 23rd minute before Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella doubled the lead just before the break.

Napoli midfielder Lorenzo Insigne made it 3-0 in the 66th minute and turned provider minutes later when he set up Domenico Berardi for the fourth goal.

Euro 2020 will mark Italy's return to a major tournament. After reaching the quarter-finals of Euro 2016, they failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

They face Turkey in the opening game at Rome's Stadio Olimpico on Friday, before hosting Switzerland and Wales in the Italian capital to complete their Group A fixtures.

The Czechs will seek to regroup against Albania on Tuesday in another tune-up for the tournament, where they will face favourites England, Scotland, and 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia in Group D.

Elsewhere, Spain and Portugal both lacked firepower as they drew 0-0 in a friendly in Madrid.

Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo had a frustrating night on his first game in the Spanish capital since leaving Real Madrid in 2018, though he came close to scoring twice. European champions Portugal are in Group F - the "Group of Death" that also includes world champions France, Germany and Hungary.

"It was a very good test for us and I think we will all be ready for the European Championship," said Spain coach Luis Enrique, whose team are in Group E with Poland, Slovakia and Sweden.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE