Italy beat Bosnia 1-0 in final pre-Euro 2024 friendly

Soccer Football - International Friendly - Italy v Bosnia and Herzegovina - Carlo Castellani Stadium, Empoli, Italy - June 9, 2024 Italy's Federico Chiesa and teammates celebrate their first goal scored by Davide Frattesi REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Italy v Bosnia and Herzegovina - Carlo Castellani Stadium, Empoli, Italy - June 9, 2024 Italy's Davide Frattesi celebrates scoring their first goal with Jorginho REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Italy v Bosnia and Herzegovina - Carlo Castellani Stadium, Empoli, Italy - June 9, 2024 Italy's Andrea Cambiaso in action with Bosnia and Herzegovina's Nihad Mujakic REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Updated
Jun 10, 2024, 04:53 AM
Published
Jun 10, 2024, 04:53 AM

EMPOLI, Italy - Italy edged Bosnia 1-0 on Sunday as midfielder Davide Frattesi scored a stunning first half goal in their final warm-up match ahead of the European Championship starting in Germany next week.

Frattesi put defending champions Italy in front in the 38th minute with a superb first-time finish into the roof of the net from a Federico Chiesa cross.

Manager Luciano Spalletti made nine changes from Tuesday's 0-0 draw against Turkey, retaining forward Chiesa and midfielder Jorginho in the starting lineup.

Italy start their Euro 2024 campaign on Saturday against Albania before facing Spain on June 20 and Croatia four days later. REUTERS

