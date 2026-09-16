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Italy bans 16 Roma fans from stadiums over fascist salute

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Roma fans inside the stadium before the Serie A match against Atalanta.

Roma fans inside the stadium before the Serie A match against Atalanta.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • Sixteen Roma fans received stadium bans of one to five years for performing a fascist salute during a Serie A match against Atalanta on September 5.
  • The bans cover all Roma matches, including those abroad and national team games; four fans must also report to police during matches.
  • Fascist salutes are linked to far-right ultras in Italian football, with legal actions taken under laws against fascist revival and racial hatred incitement.

AI generated

ROME – Sixteen Roma fans have been banned from stadiums across Italy after performing the stiff-armed fascist salute during a Serie A home game against Atalanta, Rome police said in a statement on Sept 16.

The bans range from one to five years and also apply to Roma matches played abroad and national football team fixtures, police said.

Four of the supporters will also have to report to police during Roma matches, they added.

The fascist-style salute was made by fans in the Curva sud section, home to hardcore supporters, during a Sept 5 evening match which Roma won 2-1 with two last-gasp goals from Mario Hermoso and Matias Soule.

Displays of far-right sentiment are not uncommon in Italian football among groups of hardline fans known as ultras. Prosecutors have also linked some ultras to organised crime and far-right extremist networks.

The fascist salute is not explicitly banned in all circumstances in Italy, and courts assess the gesture on a case-by-case basis. It can be prosecuted under laws banning the revival of the fascist party and the incitement of racial hatred. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.