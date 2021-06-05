Italy banish the blues

ROME • Italy are back and they have a point to prove.

One of football's most decorated sides were left humiliated in November 2017 when a play-off loss to Sweden meant they missed out on the 2018 World Cup.

It was the first time in 60 years that the Azzurri had failed to qualify for the World Cup, leaving a proud football nation wounded, embarrassed and angry.

But coach Roberto Mancini has slowly but surely restored their pride and reputation since his appointment in May 2018, and has repeatedly stated that winning Euro 2020 is the target.

"My objective is to spend the summer signing autographs as a champion coach," he told GQ magazine.

Italy head into the tournament - where they face Turkey in the opening game on Friday, Switzerland five days later and Wales on June 20 in Group A - as one of Europe's most in-form teams.

They waltzed through qualifying, winning all 10 matches and accumulating a goal difference of plus 33.

Mancini's side also snapped a record set by Vittorio Pozzo's double World Cup-winning team of the 1930s by earning 11 consecutive victories.

They are now unbeaten in 25 games, winning 20, a run of form that equalled the feat of Marcello Lippi's 2006 World Cup winners.

But, despite their streak, the Azzurri have yet to face a team in Fifa's top-10 rankings since November 2018, so Euro 2020 will be the litmus test to know whether Italy are back for real.

Since taking the job, Mancini has blooded a new generation of talented players ready to make an impact on the big stage.

The experienced Lazio forward, 31, is enjoying a strong season for club and country with 27 goals. He will be expected to provide the main goal threat for the Azzurri. PHOTO: REUTERS



Around six survivors from Italy's Euro 2016 squad are likely to be involved this year in a group of players short on major tournament experience but stocked with ability.

Key members of the new guard include AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma (22), Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella (24), Sassuolo playmaker Manuel Locatelli (23) and Juventus winger Federico Chiesa (23).

The uncapped Sassuolo striker Giacomo Raspadori is also set to play a part, at least from the bench, after his shock inclusion in their final 26-man squad this week.

Shaqiri, 29, will hope a change of scenery will help reignite his season after failing to make a major impact at Liverpool. PHOTO: AGENCE FRENCE-PRESSE



The 21-year-old netted six goals as his unfancied club finished in eighth place in Serie A, behind Roma on goal difference.

Mancini, the former Manchester City manager, uses a 4-3-3 formation and looks to dominate possession through a midfield trio that includes two playmakers in Jorginho and Marco Verratti, although the fitness of the latter is uncertain.

This allows them to dictate the tempo and keep things tight defensively. Catenaccio, an age-old trait of successful Italy sides, has not been neglected by Mancini, whose team conceded just four goals in qualifying.

Injuries have hit Ramsey, 30, this season but Wales will hope the Juventus midfielder can find the form that earned him a spot in the 2016 Team of the Tournament. PHOTO: AGENCE FRENCE-PRESSE



The biggest question mark is over the attack. Lazio's Ciro Immobile is likely to lead the line, but the 31-year-old has often struggled to replicate his club form in an Azzurri shirt.

Nevertheless, Italy's combination of defensive resilience, home advantage for the group stage and a wily coach should be enough to see them through their group.

That leaves Switzerland, Turkey and Wales battling it out for the other qualifying spot.

AC Milan playmaker Calhanoglu, 27, will be looking to inspire the team to erase the low of their group-stage exit in 2016. PHOTO: AGENCE FRENCE-PRESSE



Anything but a top-two group finish at the Euro must be considered a failure for Switzerland, says captain Granit Xhaka, even if his coach, Vladimir Petkovic, has been trying to dampen expectations.

"We don't need to beat around the bush: Our goal is a place in the top two. Anything else would be a big disappointment for me," the Arsenal midfielder added.

With a population of three million people and only one previous Euro qualification, Wales go into the 2020 Finals with minimal hype.

Yet their last experience was so joyous - they reached the semi-finals five years ago - that their fans will hope for one last burst of fire from the Dragons, especially as veterans Aaron Ramsey, 30, and Gareth Bale, 31, may not be around for the next edition.

"What a summer it was (2016) - and we're all hoping we get a taste of something similar this summer," said midfielder Joe Allen.

Turkey exited Euro 2016 at the group stage but will look for inspiration from finishing third at Euro 2008.

Coach Senol Gunes also has plenty of international experience, having led the Turks to third place at the 2002 World Cup.

Led by Burak Yilmaz, who fired Lille to the Ligue 1 title ahead of Paris Saint-Germain, Turkey are a mix of youth and experience.

