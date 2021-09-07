Italians unbeaten after record 36 games

BASEL • Italy broke the record for the longest unbeaten run in international matches after they were held to a goal-less draw by Switzerland in a World Cup qualifier on Sunday, but the European champions were left wishing for a better outcome.

The Azzurri have not lost for 36 consecutive matches, breaking the 35-match unbeaten run record that had previously been shared by Spain and Brazil.

However, the result should have been more positive had Jorginho converted from the penalty spot in the 52nd minute after Domenico Berardi had been fouled.

But just like his miss during the Euro 2020 final shoot-out final win over England, the Chelsea midfielder was this time thwarted by Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

Roberto Mancini's men had further chances to snatch victory but had to settle for a draw, meaning they remain top of Group C on 11 points from five games, four ahead of the second-placed Swiss, who have two matches in hand.

Italy still hold the upper hand in the race for the sole automatic qualifying spot awarded to the winner as they host Switzerland in November but a second straight draw after being held by Bulgaria last week was still frustrating.

Aside from Jorginho's penalty miss, Berardi and Lorenzo Insigne had good chances to open the scoring in the first half.

"Today we played a great match, better even than the 3-0 win against Switzerland in June (in the Euro 2020 group stage), but we just could not score," defender Giorgio Chiellini told Rai Sport. "I liked our play a lot today. There were many positives."

Mancini added: "We have had too many chances not to win this match.

"We have to be more ruthless and precise in front of goal. A match like this should have been a win 3-0. For sure, there will be some changes in the next match."

There was some confusion about whether Italy had equalled or broken the unbeaten streak record as Brazil claimed their run had also stretched to 36 matches, including a 2-2 draw with Romania's B team in September 1995 in their tally, but it was revised to 35 due to Fifa not recognising the result against a reserve team.

In other results, Spain got back to winning ways as they thrashed Georgia 4-0 in Group B, while Germany hammered Armenia 6-0 to go top of Group J with 12 points from five games.

Belgium beat the Czech Republic 3-0 to remain the runaway leaders of Group E.

REUTERS