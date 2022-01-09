Italian teams told to cope with cases

ROME • Serie A clubs must learn to adapt to situations amid the fixture disruption caused by Covid-19 and the threat of closed-door matches, AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli said yesterday.

Four of the 10 matches on Thursday - Atalanta v Torino, Bologna v Inter Milan, Fiorentina v Udinese, and Salernitana v Venezia - did not go ahead due to rising cases across the league.

There were no official statistics released regarding the number of cases, but Reuters reported on the same day that 19 of the 20 clubs involved all had at least one case to contend with.

Additionally, stadium capacities have been reduced to 50 per cent and there have been reports the Italian government could soon mandate that matches be played behind closed doors, with daily cases hitting a fresh record of 219,441 in Italy on Thursday.

"That is what this season is like, you need to know how to adapt and respect certain situations," said Pioli, whose team are one point behind leaders Inter (46).

"Across Europe, there are games played and others that aren't due to excessive cases."

Milan's opponents today, Venezia, did not play during the week as their hosts Salernitana had an outbreak, while Pioli's side beat AS Roma 3-1.

"We are happy to have played our last game, now we face a team that didn't. Will that be a good thing or a bad thing? It's difficult to predict," he added.

"The ruling bodies have to take decisions that aren't easy and we will comply with the rules."

Prime Minister Mario Draghi and football federation (FIGC) president Gabriele Gravina discussed the issue on Friday, a source told Reuters, when a temporary suspension of the league was also considered.

In a statement issued in the afternoon, Serie A clubs said they were "firmly confident" that games would continue.