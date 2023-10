ROME - Sandro Tonali will be banned from soccer for 10 months over breaches of rules on betting on matches in Italy, the head of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) said on Thursday.

Tonali, who joined Newcastle United from AC Milan this year, must also attend treatment sessions for problem gamblers and give a series of talks about his experience over a further eight month period as part of an agreement with the FIGC.

The ban is expected to apply to international soccer. REUTERS