'It makes us proud' - Turks happy to host Euro 2032

ANKARA - Turks voiced pride on Tuesday on hearing that their country was to co-host soccer's 2032 European Championship with Italy, the most prestigious sporting event it has ever staged.

"The heart of football will beat in Turkey in 2032. We are delighted to co-host Euro 2032 with our friendly country Italy," said Sports Minister Osman Askin Bak.

"Hosting the Euros will be an important step forward for Turkish football. We have several great stadiums and more under construction," he told reporters outside the Turkish parliament in Ankara.

Bak also hinted at the future possibility of Turkey bidding to host the Olympics. The cities hosting games at Euro 2032 have yet to be decided, but Turkey has options with the necessary stadiums and facilities, he added.

The news was welcomed in Turkey's largest city Istanbul.

"Of course, it is something that makes us proud. It's the most beautiful thing in the world, soccer," said Muammer Unluer, a 59-year-old car upholsterer.

"All the people of Europe will come to my country. They are going to contribute to my economy."

A country of 85 million people, Turkey has hosted the Champions League final and F1 races, but has never staged the most watched sporting events like soccer's World Cup and European Championship or the Olympic Games.

Omer Ozturk, a 53-year-old textile worker, also focused on the economic benefits.

"It will reflect on the economy," he said. "Our country is not embraced by world countries, but if we present ourselves nicely, people will be more sensitive towards our economy. Our country needs this for publicity." REUTERS