It is not a funeral: Klopp to Liverpool

LONDON • Jurgen Klopp wants his Liverpool players to stop behaving like they have been to a funeral, insisting they cannot give up hope in the English Premier League title race after a 1-1 stalemate against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.
The result not only dealt a serious blow to their title challenge, handing the advantage to leaders Manchester City, but also hurt their chances of becoming the first English club to win the quadruple.
Luis Diaz rescued a point for the hosts after Son Heung-min had opened the scoring for Spurs and while Klopp later admitted he could not see Pep Guardiola's side slipping up, he told his players not to lose faith until winning the title is mathematically impossible.
"First and foremost we should stop behaving like it is a funeral," said the Liverpool boss.
"I didn't say that to the boys but it's a little bit the mood here.
"We still talk about football and these kind of things can happen. In my life, much worse things happened and I'm still here.
"The only chance we have is if something goes our way. Imagine City lose, I can't see it, but imagine if they do and we lose it because we don't believe any more. That would be crazy. My problem... is that we play against Aston Villa on Tuesday."
Klopp also refused to use fatigue as a reason for dropping vital points as their 12-game home winning streak in the league finally came to an end.
The 3-2 comeback win at Villarreal in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final last Tuesday appeared to take a lot out of the squad as their attack lacked its usual potency.
However, Klopp was still full of praise for his team - no other English side has come this close to winning the quadruple.
"They are down in the dressing room, it was intense. When you play top teams, you need luck in the decisive moments," the German said.
"I'm not happy, but not as sad as the players are right now and it is my job to explain why something happens like this.
"That is why it is so hard. That is why the quadruple is so unlikely; there is a reason nobody has done it in this country. We will keep going."
The point earned by Spurs makes Thursday's north London derby with Arsenal, who are one spot and four points better off than their opponents, all the more vital.
Nothing less than a home victory will suffice if Antonio Conte's side are to end a two-year exile from the Champions League.
But regardless of the result in the make-or-break match, the Italian believes that his team have proven themselves worthy of a top-four spot.
When Conte took over Spurs in November, they were languishing in ninth place and he has overseen an improvement in their form.
"There are three games to go for us... Not easy for us, not easy for Arsenal," the former Inter Milan and Chelsea boss said.
"We deserve to stay in this race, because I think in November, not many people believed that Tottenham could fight until the end for a place in the Champions League. Now we are in the race and we are deserving of this."
On the significance of Thursday's clash, he added: "We have an important game, a vital game, north London derby against Arsenal, our rivals for this race. It's a vital game, and I want to try to get three points, because it will be very important to continue to evolve and to finish in the Champions League."
REUTERS