It is not a funeral: Klopp to Liverpool

LONDON • Jurgen Klopp wants his Liverpool players to stop behaving like they have been to a funeral, insisting they cannot give up hope in the English Premier League title race after a 1-1 stalemate against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

The result not only dealt a serious blow to their title challenge, handing the advantage to leaders Manchester City, but also hurt their chances of becoming the first English club to win the quadruple.

Luis Diaz rescued a point for the hosts after Son Heung-min had opened the scoring for Spurs and while Klopp later admitted he could not see Pep Guardiola's side slipping up, he told his players not to lose faith until winning the title is mathematically impossible.

"First and foremost we should stop behaving like it is a funeral," said the Liverpool boss.

"I didn't say that to the boys but it's a little bit the mood here.

"We still talk about football and these kind of things can happen. In my life, much worse things happened and I'm still here.

"The only chance we have is if something goes our way. Imagine City lose, I can't see it, but imagine if they do and we lose it because we don't believe any more. That would be crazy. My problem... is that we play against Aston Villa on Tuesday."

Klopp also refused to use fatigue as a reason for dropping vital points as their 12-game home winning streak in the league finally came to an end.

The 3-2 comeback win at Villarreal in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final last Tuesday appeared to take a lot out of the squad as their attack lacked its usual potency.

However, Klopp was still full of praise for his team - no other English side has come this close to winning the quadruple.

"They are down in the dressing room, it was intense. When you play top teams, you need luck in the decisive moments," the German said.

"I'm not happy, but not as sad as the players are right now and it is my job to explain why something happens like this.