Issue with Martial resolved: Rangnick

LONDON • Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick yesterday said he had held clear-the-air talks with Anthony Martial after a public clash over the French forward's absence following their 2-2 Premier League draw at Aston Villa over the weekend.

A war of words erupted when the German said Martial, who has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford this month, "did not want to be in the squad".

The 26-year-old countered on social media, stating that he would "never refuse to play a match for Man United". He has not played a single minute since Rangnick was appointed in November.

While there are no guarantees he will be in the match-day squad as Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford are back after missing the Villa game due to injury, Rangnick has offered an olive branch.

"I'm here now for six weeks. All the things that needed to be said, I said after the press conference," he said ahead of United's trip to Brentford today.

"I had a conversation with him on Sunday, about what happened and how I saw the whole situation. The matter is now resolved.

"He didn't train yesterday and the day before yesterday. He will probably train today and after training I will then take the decision (if he will be in the squad)."

The game at Brentford has come too soon for Paul Pogba but the France midfielder returned to training this week, having been out since early November, and he should be back in contention for a starting place soon.

With criticism aimed at the midfield axis of Scott McTominay and Fred for not being adventurous enough, the imminent return of Pogba might give the team attacking impetus.

"Paul had his first day of training with the whole group yesterday and in the first session he showed what kind of an extraordinary player he could be," said Rangnick.

The 28-year-old could be nearing the end of his second spell at the club, with his contract expiring at the end of the season, but Rangnick said he was not dealing with the issue personally.

"I'm not negotiating about future contracts with players," he added.

"But what you could see from his very first day in training is that he's present - he's physically present and mentally present.

"What I saw in training yesterday was very promising for the future and I'm very much looking forward to having him available in two weeks' time after the international break. I think he will be a serious candidate also for the first 11."

Aside from Pogba and Eric Bailly, who is away at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), United have no further absentees.

Brentford will miss David Raya and Josh Dasilva, while Frank Onyeka is also on Afcon duty.

In today's other top-flight game, Tottenham travel to Leicester but Spurs manager Antonio Conte continued to express his dismay at the Premier League's decision to call off last Sunday's north London derby with Arsenal.

His side now have had four league matches postponed in the past two months.

They will play one of those delayed games today but Conte said he was still bewildered his team could not play against Arsenal, as the Gunners, while missing many players due to Afcon and injuries, were not suffering from a Covid-19 outbreak.

"This is the first time in my life that there is a league that has postponed the game for injuries. It is very strange and surprising for this," the Italian said.

"My feeling is that when there is a situation to play, we have to play. Not to postpone games for injuries, for international duty."

Son Heung-min and Steven Bergwijn are out for Spurs, while the Foxes are missing Jamie Vardy, Jonny Evans, Timothy Castagne, Ricardo Pereira, Wesley Fofana, Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

