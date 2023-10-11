Israel's Euro qualifier v Switzerland postponed to Nov 15 over violence

GENEVA - Israel's Euro 2024 qualifier against Switzerland has been postponed until Nov. 15 following the deadly attacks by Hamas militants, Uefa announced on Tuesday.

European soccer's governing body had already postponed all soccer matches scheduled in Israel over the next two weeks due to the conflict in the region.

Israel had been due to play their Group I qualifier against Switzerland on Thursday in Tel Aviv.

Uefa said it would confirm the match venue for the November fixture in due course.

"Uefa will continue to closely monitor the situation and will remain in contact with all teams involved before making decisions on potential changes to other upcoming fixtures involving Israel," it said in a statement. REUTERS