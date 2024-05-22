Israeli teams set world record with 56 penalty kicks

Updated
May 22, 2024, 03:20 AM
Published
May 22, 2024, 03:20 AM

Israel's SC Dimona and Shimshon Tel Aviv have set a world record for the longest ever penalty shootout with 56 kicks.

Their semi-final promotion playoff in the third-tier finished 2-2 after extra time, leading to penalties.

Dimona won the shootout 23-22 after each side took 28 penalties in the city of Dimona in the Negev desert on Monday.

The previous record of 54 penalty kicks was set in March 2022 in England when Washington beat Bedlington 25-24 during a first-round tie in the Ernest Armstrong Memorial Cup.

The competition is open to clubs competing in the Northern League Second Division - the 10th tier of the football pyramid. REUTERS

