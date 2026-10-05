Israel wear black armbands in Nations League clash against Ireland to mark Hamas attack

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Israel's midfielder Dor Peretz (second from right) kisses his black armband as he celebrates scoring Israel's first goal during the UEFA Nations League Group B3 match against Ireland in Backa Topola on Oct 4.

JERUSALEM - Israel’s national football team wore black armbands in their Nations League clash against Ireland on Oct 4 to commemorate the victims of Hamas’ Oct 7, 2023 attack, after Irish players wore them to protest the war in Gaza.

The simple black armbands were inscribed with the numbers “7.10” to mark the date of the attack.

The move comes a week after the teams played at a near-empty stadium in Hungary, with Irish players bowing their heads during Israel’s national anthem and no exchange of handshakes over Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

The Israeli Football Association said on Oct 4 that the request to wear black armbands had been approved by European football’s governing body UEFA before the team faced Ireland in the small Serbian town of Backa Topola.

The Hamas-led attack was the deadliest in Israeli history and killed 1,221 people, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

The massive Israeli offensive in response has left most of Gaza in ruins and killed more than 74,200 people, according to Gaza’s health ministry, which is under Hamas authority and whose figures are considered reliable by the United Nations.

The two matches against Israel have sparked controversy in Ireland, which has long supported the Palestinian cause.

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has refused to host Israel at home for security reasons, following boycott calls.

Ireland’s Nations League football match against Austria in Dublin on Oct 1 was twice briefly interrupted by demonstrations in support of the Palestinians.

Israel has been unable to host international matches on its own soil because of security risks since the outbreak of the war in Gaza.

The first match went ahead in Hungary instead, with Ireland beating Israel 3-0 following a turbulent build-up in which the Irish squad voted to fulfil the fixture after goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu pulled out a day before the game.

On Oct 3, Ireland’s press conference was cut short as head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson fielded questions from Israeli journalists, including one about an Omani pilot’s attack on a flydubai flight headed for Tel Aviv earlier in the week.

The Icelander sparked a diplomatic row over the games in September by saying: “We’re not playing with genocide, we’re playing against genocide. We’re playing against Israel, we’re not playing with Israel.”

The Israeli association accused him of “stupidity, ignorance and hypocrisy”. AFP