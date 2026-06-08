Is the World Cup 2026 the most chaotic and controversial in history?

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The United States-Iran conflict, US President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdowns and soaring ticket prices – the FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off this week with a litany of issues and negative headlines. The Straits Times looks at whether these could reach a boiling point at the June 11-July 19 football bonanza.

People protest the Iranian regime outside the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on June 7 ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

If the FIFA World Cup is a 104-episode show televised over five-and-a-half weeks, its warm-up act can only be compared to a soap opera or telenovela.

War, suffering and greed have dominated headlines even before the first ball is kicked at the June 11-July 19 tournament, which already threatens to become one of the most chaotic and controversial in the sport’s history.

Over 39 breathless days, a million visitors are expected to visit 16 host cities across the United States, Mexico and Canada, while billions around the world will watch it on their TVs and mobile screens.

But as football fever heats up, so has the political and economic turmoil surrounding the event as it lands in a world that now feels more fractured than festive than ever before.

Problems aplenty

Much of the turbulent build-up has been centred on the ongoing conflict between Iran and the US, which will host 78 of the 104 World Cup matches.

It is the first time in history that a host has been in a military conflict with a participating nation directly before the tournament.

Amid the strife and uncertainty, Iran have chosen to play on. They will be based in Tijuana, Mexico and travel to the US for their Group G matches against New Zealand on June 15 and Belgium on June ​21 in Los Angeles, followed by a June 26 matchup against Egypt in Seattle.

Soaring ticket prices have not helped the mood either.

According to TicketData, a ticket price tracking platform, the average cost for a group-stage match in New York as at the end of May was US$864 (S$1,115). Some resale tickets are listed for thousands of dollars across various platforms, including FIFA’s official resale and exchange marketplace.

The best seats for the final on July 19 in New Jersey were on sale for nearly US$33,000. Meanwhile, The Athletic reported on May 29 that thousands of tickets remain unsold for the United States’ high-priced World Cup opener, with data captured suggesting that the game is not on pace to sell out at current prices and purchasing rates. There are more than 10,000 tickets available for the match – more than 3,500 on FIFA’s primary portal and over 6,500 tickets listed on its resale platform.

The attorneys general of New York and New Jersey have already launched an investigation into FIFA’s ticket practices. Football’s governing body has been subpoenaed to answer allegations of “artificially inflating prices” and “misleading fans”.

On top of the ticketing fiasco, the hosts are also grappling with President Donald Trump’s crackdown on immigration, demonstrations and press freedom in what appears to be a bumpy ride in the World Cup’s return to America.

‘Most unique edition’

This will not be the first World Cup where off-field issues threaten to cloud the action on the pitch.

The exploitation and death toll of migrant workers, alongside major environmental concerns regarding air-conditioned stadiums in the desert, came to the fore in Qatar in 2022. Russia’s hosting of the 2018 edition came after it annexed Crimea in 2014 despite the opposition of the West, and accusations of a state-sponsored doping programme at the 2014 Winter Olympics.

Going further back in history, the 1934 World Cup was held in Italy during the reign of dictator Benito Mussolini, in what was seen as an early example of “sportswashing”.

And then there was the “the mother of all games” in 1998, when Iran beat the US 2-1 in a highly politicised group-stage match, which was played against a backdrop of political tension between the two nations.

Terrence Burns, a leading sports consultant who has been a part of 15 Olympic and two Fifa World Cup bids, said that the 2026 tournament is the most unique edition in modern history due to the current geopolitical landscape.

The former International Olympic Committee marketing executive said: “The 2026 edition is the first three-nation host and the first 48-team tournament. It’s also being staged against a US foreign policy posture that would have been unimaginable when the bid was awarded in 2018. I worked on that bid and the current state of the world was unimaginable when we won.”

“Most World Cup editions carry one or two political subplots. This one carries half a dozen, and the US’s geopolitical posture is itself one of them. Compare it to 2018 in Russia or 2022 in Qatar, both had political issues, but the friction was largely external to the host’s relationship with the participating nations.”

Adding to the chaos and controversy is the furore over an expanded visa bond programme, which requires certain foreign nationals to pay US$15,000 ​for a B1 or B2 visa.

Travellers to the United States from 50 countries were required to pay the new bond, with five of those countries that have qualified for the World Cup – Algeria, Cape Verde, Ivory Coast, Senegal and Tunisia.

The Trump administration eventually suspended that requirement as long as the fans are confirmed World Cup ticket holders.

But many visitors still need a B1/B2 tourist visa, even for the World Cup. The US Department of State launched the FIFA Priority Scheduling System, known as FIFA Pass, to give fans who bought tickets directly from FIFA access to faster interview appointments.

But in May, CBS reported that immigration attorney Tessy Ortiz had said that strict policies and long processing times are creating uncertainty for travellers.

“I think some of them are not going to be able to enter. They are going to stay with their tickets – maybe they will have to sell them,” Ortiz said. “Some of them are going to be denied entry at the port of entry, because having the visa does not guarantee the entry.”

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)’s presence at the World Cup will also not settle any nerves, with human rights groups, labour unions, and international visitors raising concerns of such activity at US matches and fan zones in the host cities.

Will there be tensions on the ground?

The question is whether these tensions will translate into a hostile environment on the ground and threaten to derail the World Cup.

James Dorsey, an adjunct senior fellow at Nanyang Technological University’s S Rajaratnam School of International Studies told ST: “In terms of perception, entry into the United States, for certain nationalities, has become unpredictable, intimidating, if you wish, just simply because of US immigration policy, the presence of ICE. So it may depend on what airport you enter at in the United States, what passport you carry. So in that sense, it remains to be seen”

“But there is an atmosphere of apprehension… at least among certain groups. On top of that, of course, Trump will want to put his own personal stamp on this, which really means that to some degree, the whole event, if it was not already politicised, will become politicised.

“This could very well prove to be a very different World Cup.”

The drama off field could also become the focus. Burns added: “A high-profile visa denial that becomes a story during the group stage, an immigration enforcement incident near a venue, or a Truth Social post the morning of a game, those become the coverage.”

Tensions could also escalate during the tournament, as Dorsey expects there to be several protests.

He said: “As a matter of principle, I would be surprised if there aren’t any. The real question is, how is the administration, and how is law enforcement in the US going to respond? And I don’t think we have an answer to that yet.

“But this is not an administration that particularly encourages protests.”

Not all doom and gloom

There is a silver lining amid the gloom.

A record nine Asian nations will feature in the 48-team event, while four countries will make their World Cup debut: Cape Verde, Curacao, Jordan, and Uzbekistan.

Ronojoy Sen, senior research fellow (Politics, Society and Governance) at the National University of Singapore said: “I think the World Cup is becoming more inclusive and giving more countries the opportunity to participate. It also underlines the importance of Asia in global politics.

“While that might mean a dilution of quality and a longer tournament, it does showcase a greater diversity.”

Two nations, Haiti and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, are also returning to the global stage for the first time in 52 years.

For Haitians, qualification offers a momentary escape from years of political instability, civil unrest and gang violence. And for the Congolese, the tournament represents a chance to bring pride and joy to a nation still grappling with conflict, displacement, an Ebola outbreak and a worsening humanitarian crisis driven by ongoing rebel violence.

Ronojoy said the World Cup will serve as a bridge for fractured relationships, even if momentarily.

He added: “For instance, when the US played Iran in the 1998 World Cup the Iranian players presented roses to the Americans during kick off. These events can serve as a bridge because it allows for contact between nations and peoples which otherwise would not have been possible.”

The World Cup is also expected to have a massive economic and cultural impact on a global scale.

In their latest global research report, the Bank of America (BofA) said that this will be the biggest ever edition with over 75 per cent of the globe expected to engage with the tournament.

A Fifa-World Trade Organisation study estimated that the 2026 World Cup alone could add around US$41 billion to global GDP and support over 800,000 jobs, with the US accounting for about 185,000 jobs. Others that set to benefit include airlines, food and beverage businesses, sportswear, broadcasting, and social media companies, said the BofA.

Haim Israel, Head of Global Thematic Research, BofA Securities said that most of that impact is concentrated in the three host nations.

Israel said: “The one event which comes close is the Olympics. But (even) with all the noise and volume of the Olympics, it is not close to (what) we are seeing with the World Cup. With six billion spectators – we are talking on the volume of the Olympics + Superbowl x 40. Out of the US$41 billion, the direct exposure in the US is approximately US$18 billion in the US and together with Canada and Mexico, it’s more than half of this sum.

“But we need to remember that the impact is much more global… we see it with the ticket sales and broadcasting rights – the impact goes way beyond the tournaments as new audiences are now participating in the games.”