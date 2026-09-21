Irish athletes group urges national team to boycott Israel fixtures

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Sept 21 - More than 160 Irish sportspeople have signed an open letter asking the Ireland national football team to boycott their upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures against Israel, the Irish Sport for Palestine Group said on Monday.

Ireland are due to play Israel on September 27 in Hungary before the reverse fixture in Serbia on October 4. Both matches are set to be staged at neutral venues and behind closed doors after protests by players and fans over the death toll of Palestinian civilians during the war in Gaza.

Irish Sport for Palestine said the signatories included Olympian Ciara Mageean, former footballer Louise Quinn, former rugby flyhalf Tony Ward and boxers Tyrone McKenna and Eric Donovan.

"This is a significant moment and with this moment you have an opportunity to do the right thing," the letter said.

"Not playing the game would be the most sporting thing you could do. Through your leadership and courage, it would show the power of sport to unite, remind us of the shared values that connect us all, and have an impact far beyond the game."

In May, leading Irish footballers joined celebrities in a campaign urging Ireland to boycott the Nations League matches against Israel.

Ireland has been one of the European Union's most outspoken critics of Israel's war in Gaza, and Football Association of Ireland (FAI) members voted overwhelmingly in late 2025 for its board to request that UEFA immediately suspend the Israel Football Association from European competitions.

The FAI later committed to playing the fixtures, citing possible sanctions that could affect the national team and the association.

Ireland coach Heimir Hallgrimsson said last week he had spoken individually to players about facing Israel and that "none of us feel comfortable playing in these games".

Reuters has contacted the Israeli FA for comment. REUTERS