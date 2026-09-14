Irfan Fandi signs short-term deal with Tampines Rovers, aims to play his way to Asian Cup

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SINGAPORE – When Irfan Fandi last played in the Singapore Premier League, the strapping centre-back was a highly rated 21-year-old at developmental side Young Lions and looking to establish himself with the senior Lions.

Now eight years later, following successful stints with two Thai clubs, the 29-year-old has returned to the SPL after signing a short-term deal to play for Tampines Rovers on a contract till December.

The 1.86m defender, who left Port FC at the end of the 2025-26 Thai League 1 season, will boost the Stags’ defensive options, especially as the club juggle the rigours of competing in the SPL, Asean Club Championship (Shopee Cup) and Asian Champions League Two during this period.

Irfan explained that he had signed a short-term deal as it would allow him to maintain match fitness in preparation for the Asian Cup with the Lions in early 2027 before reassessing possible overseas opportunities after the tournament.

While there were offers within the SPL, Irfan said he prioritised opportunities to play in regional and international competitions like the ACL Two and the Shopee Cup and thanked Tampines for agreeing to the short-term contract.

Irfan, who could potentially feature in as many as 16 matches across three competitions before his contract is up, said: “The last two months were not the best of times because I was not sure of where I would sign.

“But I was very focused on the AFF (Asean Championship), so I tried not to think too much about my club future. After weighing up my options, I decided that Tampines was the best option for me for now.

“I’m just grateful that Tampines gave me a chance. I’m going to give whatever I can to help the team in this short time I have. I haven’t won the SPL yet, so that is a nice motivation as well.”

Irfan, who has 58 caps for the national team, added that he still harboured hopes of another stint abroad. While he admitted that he is looking to impress potential suitors, he would not rule out the possibility of staying with the Stags beyond December.

“When you’re overseas, you’re out of your comfort zone, and when you’re alone, I think that’s when you grow as a player and as a person,” said Irfan, who said he was looking forward to playing alongside national teammates such as Jacob Mahler and Shah Shahiran.

“If I have a chance to play overseas, I will always take the chance. But now I want to prepare myself for the Asian Cup in the best way possible. After the Asian Cup, I would like to go overseas again... and so that’s why this is a decision to take a shorter contract. But you never know, I could stay (here) longer.”

Tampines coach Nazri Nasir described Irfan’s signing as a “big boost” to the Stags, who started their league campaign with a 2-0 win over Balestier Khalsa on Sept 11.

He said: “Irfan’s calibre sends a clear signal to both the rest of the league and continental rivals. He brings years of top-tier experience from Thai League 1 and continental competitions like the ACL Two.

“Having played at a higher level, he brings a champion’s mentality that immediately elevates the entire squad.”

“Irfan is an absolute force in the air. He provides crucial protection against set-pieces defensively while posing a constant goal threat on attacking corners and free-kicks. Beyond his defensive work rate, Irfan is comfortable on the ball, allowing the team to build play from the back smoothly. His versatility also means he can comfortably operate in both a back-four and a back-three setup, or push higher up when tactical adjustments are needed.”

Irfan had played in the SPL with the Young Lions and Home United (now Lion City Sailors). In 2018, Irfan turned down Portuguese top-tier team Sporting Braga’s “two-plus-two” offer, citing contractual issues and later inked a deal with Thai League 2 side Bangkok Glass.

With the club, who are now known as BG Pathum United, he won the Thai League 1 and Thai League 2 titles, two Thailand Champions Cups and the Thai League Cup.

In 2024, he moved to another Thai League 1 club Port, where he won the Thai League Cup amid an injury-plagued spell. In the 2025-26 season, he struggled for game time and made only 13 appearances including four starts in the league.

At the July 24-Aug 26 Asean Championship, a fit-again Irfan featured in all the Lions’ six matches before they bowed out in the semi-finals following a 4-3 loss on aggregate to Thailand.

On his desire to make the Lions’ Asian Cup squad, Irfan said he was determined to give his all to be part of the team.

He said: “My playing time last year at club level wasn’t great, and so that’s why this move is big for me. I just want to get my playing time and be 100 per cent fit and make sure I’m ready.

“I feel history is going to be made there, I think we can surprise people. I believe in this team a lot, so that’s why I really want to do all I can to make it.”

Irfan has already circled two dates on the fixture list which will see him come up against his younger brothers – the Oct 18 clash against the Young Lions, where 20-year-old Iryan plays, and the Oct 21 meeting with the Lion City Sailors, with Ilhan, 23, leading the line.

Irfan said: “I have faced Ilhan a few times in Thai football and I have never lost against him. It’ll be nice to play against my brothers but more importantly I hope that I am able to help Tampines as much as possible.”

Tampines’ next fixture sees them kick off their ACL Two Group G campaign against Shanghai Shenhua at the Shanghai Stadium on Sept 17.