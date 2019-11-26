Irfan a 'different player'

Irfan Fandi knows the score and is doing everything he can to catch up. His girlfriend of seven years, world champion silat exponent Nurul Suhaila Saiful, has two SEA Games bronze medals. Irfan meanwhile, has yet to get off the mark.

It serves as a minor annoyance and major motivation, he jokingly told The Straits Times.

"Of course, I'm happy for her and I wish her success in all her competitions, but I also want one of my own after missing out in 2015 and 2017," said the 22-year-old, who will captain Singapore's Under-22 football team at the Philippines Games.

"It will be a dream come true if we can both return with medals and bring glory to Singapore together."

He was 17 when he made his Games debut at the Singapore edition four years ago and was still finding his feet. With 23 senior international caps and almost 100 games at club level, Irfan is very much the de facto leader in the Young Lions dressing room.

He is also coming off a promotion-winning season with his Thai League 2 club BG Pathum United, where he became the first Singaporean to win a league title in Thailand and earned himself a one-year contract extension with the option of another season.

He said: "My time with BG Pathum has taught me a lot in terms of discipline. There are few distractions. I am very focused, it's mostly eat, sleep, football and I feel like this is every footballer's dream.

"There is a new culture, new style of play that I needed to get used to quickly. We like to keep possession and keep going forward.

"Being affiliated to J-League's Cerezo Osaka, our style is quite similar to the Singapore national team under coach Tatsuma Yoshida, so that is a big plus."

Irfan believes he has become a "different player", one with more confidence and a winning mentality, and he is eager to "show what I have learnt".

He said: "Winning the league was not as easy as the table suggests. We had to work really hard. For example, other teams get a few days' break, we have only one or two.

"It's like what we did when we (Young Lions) were unbeaten in the AFC Under-23 qualifiers and when we won the Merlion Cup.

"If we want to achieve something at these SEA Games, we have to work our socks off."

He and the U-22s will have their work cut out for them in Manila. They have five Group B games in 10 days and will face Vietnam, Indonesia, Laos, Brunei and defending champions Thailand.

"The target is definitely to get out of the group stage and win a medal," said Irfan.

"I feel anything is possible. The games against Laos and Brunei are must win and, if we can take one or two wins off Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam, we can get there."

First up at the Rizal Memorial Stadium today are Laos and a familiar face at their helm - former Lions striker and coach V. Sundram Moorthy. The minnows are winless against Singapore in eight Games but have managed surprising draws in 1995, 2007, 2009 and 2013.

Sundram, 54, said: "Singapore is my country of birth and I love Singapore, but this is my job and I have to try to get the best result for Laos. It is like how we played for other states against Singapore during the Malaysia Cup days."

But he has "no doubt" Singapore are the favourites, name checking overseas-based players Faris Ramli, Irfan and Ikhsan Fandi, and players already involved in the senior team, like Zulqarnaen Suzliman, Hami Syahin and Jacob Mahler.

His opposite number Fandi Ahmad, 57, stressed that he would not take Laos lightly but has demanded three points to get Singapore's campaign off to a positive start.

"It is important we win the first game. This is not an easy group but we like this challenge to see if we have caught up with the region," he said.

"We are improving with every game and, with good fighting spirit, fitness, tactical discipline, and teamwork, we believe we can make things happen in this tough group."

Vietnam got off to a strong start by thrashing Brunei 6-0 yesterday while in Group A, the Malaysia-Myanmar and Philippines-Cambodia games both ended 1-1.