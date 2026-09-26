Ireland postpone press conference, training delayed ahead of Nations League game with Israel

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

DEBRECEN, Hungary, Sept 26 - Ireland cancelled their pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday's Nations League game against Israel in Hungary, and their training session has also been delayed, the Israeli FA press officer said on Saturday.

Ireland were due to hold the press conference on Saturday but shortly before the scheduled start at 10:15 a.m. local time (0815 GMT), reporters were informed that this would now take place following the team's training session at the stadium in Debrecen.

That was due to commence at 11 a.m. local time, but two hours later the Ireland team were still inside their hotel.

The fixture has caused protests in Ireland, with calls for the game not to go ahead due to the war in Gaza. REUTERS