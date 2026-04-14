Iraola to leave Bournemouth at the end of season

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April 14 - Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola will leave the Premier League club at the end of this season, they said on Tuesday.

The highly rated 43-year-old Spaniard signed a contract extension in May 2024 that was due to run until the conclusion of the campaign.

Iraola took charge at Bournemouth in 2023, replacing Gary O'Neil, and oversaw a significant upturn in the club's fortunes. The club recorded their highest-ever Premier League points total of 56 during the 2024-25 season, securing a joint-best top-flight finish of ninth.

"AFC Bournemouth can confirm that head coach Andoni Iraola will leave the club at the conclusion of the 2025–26 season, bringing an end to his successful three-year tenure on the south coast," the club said in a statement.

"Iraola has played a pivotal role in establishing the club's identity in the Premier League, earning widespread recognition for his progressive style of play and commitment to developing both emerging and established talent."

British media have reported that Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna is among the candidates to replace Iraola.

Iraola has also been linked with a return to Spain, with Athletic Club manager Ernesto Valverde set to depart at the end of the season. Iraola played for Athletic between 2003 and 2015.

He has also been linked with fellow Premier League club Crystal Palace, whose manager Oliver Glasner will leave at the end of the campaign.

"It has been an honour to manage AFC Bournemouth, and I am proud of what we have achieved together," Iraola said. "I'm thankful to the players and staff I've worked with, as well as Bill, who have all made my time here so special.

"As for the fans, you have continued to show fantastic support to myself and the team, and for that I will always be grateful. I feel this is the right moment for me to step away, but I will always carry wonderful memories of this club."

Iraola previously managed AEK Larnaca, Mirandes and Rayo Vallecano.

Bournemouth, who stunned league leaders Arsenal with a 2-1 victory at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, are 11th in the Premier League with 45 points from 32 matches and travel to Newcastle United on Saturday. REUTERS