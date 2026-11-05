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Iraola calls for Liverpool to defend better as Reds collapse to Champions League loss at Fenerbahce

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola during the 3-2 Champions League loss to Fenerbahce.

ISTANBUL – Dirk Kuyt got the better of his former club Liverpool, as Fenerbahce twice came from behind for a famous 3-2 win in Istanbul on Nov 4 that breathed new life into their Champions League campaign.

Liverpool had won their opening three European games under Andoni Iraola, but were punished for sloppy defending in a surprise defeat.

Trey Nyoni and substitute Alexander Isak twice put the visitors in front.

But Liverpool, who lost twice away to Galatasaray last season, were beaten again in Istanbul as Englishmen Mason Greenwood and Archie Brown levelled before Vedat Muriqi’s winner.

“We’ve gone twice in front after having good moments, controlling the game, we’ve found the goals but after we’ve conceded in situations we should definitely defend better,” said manager Iraola.

Fenerbahce’s interim boss Kuyt, who spent six years at Anfield as a player, was taking charge for just the second time after Ismail Kartal quit last week.

The Turkish giants had taken just two points from their opening three Champions League games but made the most of Liverpool’s generosity at the back.

Liverpool’s perfect Champions League start allowed Iraola the luxury of leaving out Isak and Florian Wirtz among five changes from their 1-0 defeat by Arsenal on Nov 1.

Nyoni retained his place and capped another fine performance with his first Liverpool goal from the edge of the box after Fenerbahce failed to clear Dominik Szoboszlai’s cross.

The home side bounced back just four minutes later when Alisson Becker was deceived by Greenwood’s deflected free kick to equalise.

Iraola unleashed Isak, Wirtz and Cody Gakpo from the bench just after the hour mark in search of a winner and got an almost immediate reward.

Isak was afforded far too much space to head in Gakpo’s cross.

But again Liverpool quickly handed back their advantage.

Gakpo’s touch inadvertently deflected a cross beyond Alisson to give Brown an easy tap-in at the back post.

Liverpool then conceded for the 10th time in four Champions League games when Muriqi outmuscled Jeremy Jacquet to a looping cross and steered a header into the bottom corner.

Defeat cost Liverpool the chance to move level with Paris Saint-Germain at the top of the Champions League table.

“I think we’ve put ourselves in good positions, so that today if we lose this game it’s not a chaos situation,” said Isak. “We just need to get back to winning ways and if we win the next game, we are back to a really good position.”

Victory moves Fenerbahce move up to 19th in the 36-team table.

Only the top eight qualify directly for the last 16 with ninth to 24th facing off in a two-legged play-off. AFP