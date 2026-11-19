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Iran's Beiranvand becomes first keeper to win AFC Player of the Year award

BANGKOK, Nov 19 - Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand was named Asian Football Confederation Player of the Year at its annual ceremony on Thursday while North Korea's Kim Kyong Yong won the women's award.

The 34-year-old Beiranvand is the first keeper to win the trophy since it was introduced in 1994 and the fifth Iranian named the continent's best player, following Khodadad Azizi, Ali Daei, Mehdi Mahdavikia and Ali Karimi.

He was recognised for his performances at club level with Tractor FC and for the national team.

"Receiving this award is an incredibly historic, unforgettable and emotional moment in my life," said Beiranvand.

"But above all I feel an immense sense of happiness and pride in representing my country. I do not see this award as an individual achievement. It is an honour that belongs to the people of Iran."

Beiranvand won the men's award ahead of Saudi Arabian duo Feras Al-Brikan and Salem Al-Dawsari and was recognised for his performances at the World Cup, where Iran narrowly missed out on a place in the knockout rounds.

Kim became the second player from North Korea to win the women's award after being recognised for her performances in Naegohyang FC's title-winning campaign in the Asian Women's Champions League.

"Now that I have got this award, my dream has come true," she said.

Go Kuroda was named men's coach of the year after steering Japan's Machida Zelvia to the Asian Champions League Elite final, where they lost to the Matthias Jaissle-coached Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia.

Iran's Marziyeh Jafari retained the women's coaching award for her work with Bam Khatoon in the Asian Women's Champions League.

South Korea's Lee Kang-in was the men's International Player of the Year after featuring for Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League triumph this year, while Australia's Caitlin Foord won the women's award, having claimed the Champions Cup with Arsenal. REUTERS