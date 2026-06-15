Iranian football legend Khodadad Azizi puts peace above politics amid World Cup tensions

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Former Iranian football player Khodadad Azizi, who played against the United States in a historic match at the 1998 World Cup in France, during an interview with AFP at a cafe in Tehran on June 13, 2026.

Tehran – Iranian football legend Khodadad Azizi, who played in the first World Cup meeting between Iran and the United States in 1998, has told AFP that football should promote “peace” and remain separate from politics.

Azizi, 54, was speaking as Iran prepare to play their first match at the World Cup co-hosted by the United States, the country they have been at war with since February, before the deal on June 15 to end the Middle East war on all fronts and reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz.

Nicknamed Team Melli, Iran will open their World Cup campaign against New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15 (June 16, Singapore time), hoping to reach the knockout stage for the first time in their history.

“If we beat New Zealand, we will advance from our group, and that is not a difficult task,” Azizi said in an exclusive interview.

The match comes after the Iranian squad has had to overcome a series of additional hurdles.

They relocated the team’s base camp from Tucson, Arizona to the Mexican border city of Tijuana and said the US initially refused visas for 15 members of the delegation, including football federation chief Mehdi Taj.

Azizi was part of the Iran side that defeated the United States 2-1 in the countries’ first World Cup meeting at the 1998 tournament in France.

In a widely remembered gesture before kick-off, players exchanged flowers, while Iranian captain and goalkeeper Ahmadreza Abedzadeh presented Iranian handicrafts to the American side.

Azizi recalled that a group photo was also proposed by organisers.

“Because it was about football, and there were political differences between the governments, the idea of a group photo was proposed, since football is a symbol of peace,” Azizi told AFP.

The former striker, nicknamed “the speedy gazelle” by Iranian commentators, said he did not observe any inappropriate behaviour during the match, which ended with FIFA awarding both sides the Fair Play award.

“I personally exchanged jerseys with the player wearing the No. 2 in the US squad (Frankie Hejduk),” Azizi said. “Through this gesture in the match against the US, we wanted to show that football is above politics.”

Azizi, now a television commentator in Iran, said he regretted that the atmosphere at the current tournament is “filled with nothing but politics”.

On the treatment of teams entering the United States, he added: “I have never seen this level of strictness regarding teams’ entry”, and contrasted it with what he described as the “respect and dignity” shown in 1998.

Azizi also criticised FIFA, saying: “How is America any different from Germany or France?

“Do you think the players have any other choice? These issues are happening because of FIFA’s weakness,” he added.

Despite the controversies, Azizi said the Iran team members had told him via messaging apps that they were thinking about matters on the pitch.

Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei said on June 14 that political tensions and visa issues have damaged his side’s preparations but insisted his players will not “pay attention to any of the hype.”

“We are here to perform a good match, a high-quality match. We don’t pay attention to any of the hype and anything that goes on around us,” he said in a press conference.

“We are not political people... football is separate from politics.”

Similarly, New Zealand coach Darren Bazeley brushed aside the backdrop, saying his players were focused solely on football.

“We’ve treated it as a normal game,” he told reporters on June 14. “We prepare the same for every international game that we play, and we’ve done nothing different for this game.” AFP, REUTERS