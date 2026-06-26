Iran trying to make nation proud despite challenges, Ghalenoei says

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

SEATTLE, June 25 - Iran aim to make their nation proud against Egypt with a place in the World Cup knockout stages on the line, coach Amir Ghalenoei said on Thursday, while he refused to be drawn on the Pride celebrations surrounding the game.

Team Melli have fought to secure back-to-back draws against Belgium and New Zealand, giving them an outside chance of topping Group G, despite having been required to enter and leave the United States shortly before and after their matches.

U.S. authorities have eased travel restrictions ahead of the match against Egypt, though Iran's football federation said on Wednesday that officials had "caused problems" when the side travelled from their Mexican base for Friday's game.

Ghalenoei told reporters that the restrictions had "physically affected us" in previous games, but that Iran are now "fitter and also we are in a better position".

He said Iran's ability to enter the U.S. earlier before matches "was our right, which we should have had in the two previous games".

IRAN SEEK TO STOP PRIDE DISCUSSION

Thursday's press conference began with a FIFA official reading a statement from the Football Federation of Iran, telling reporters Ghalenoei would only answer questions about the Egypt game.

But Ghalenoei brought up travel restrictions on Iran without being asked about the issue and the discussion quickly turned to local organisers' decision to designate the game as Seattle's "Pride Match".

Ghalenoei, echoing Egypt coach Hossam Hassan's comments, said his side were only concerned with the match.

"We are going to be positive," he said. "We are not going to think about any other issues ... we seek to bring joy to our people."

He added: "Our entire focus is going to be on tomorrow's game, on succeeding in tomorrow's game, and anything else that is banned ... we don't want to speak about it.

"We are only going to speak about football, what a beautiful game it is and how enjoyable it's going to be." REUTERS