Iran soccer players who claimed asylum in Australia train with local club

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Supporters of the Iranian women's soccer team gather at Sydney Airport, after five of the players were granted asylum, in Sydney, Australia, March 10, 2026. REUTERS/Jeremy Piper/File Photo

SYDNEY, March 17 - The two players from the Iranian women's soccer squad who chose to remain in Australia after seeking asylum have been pictured training with a local A-League club as they begin their new lives in the country.

Midfielder Fatemeh Pasandideh and defender Atefeh Ramezanizadeh were among seven members of Iran's delegation granted humanitarian visas amid fears of possible persecution if they returned home after competing in the women’s Asian Cup in Australia.

Concerns over their safety emerged after the players failed to sing their national anthem before their opening match on the Gold Coast in the state of Queensland. Iranian state media labelled them as "wartime traitors", with the team's campaign beginning as the U.S. and Israel launched air strikes on Iran.

Five members of the group, however, subsequently changed their minds about Australia's asylum offer and decided to return home.

Queensland-based A-League club Brisbane Roar announced on social media the remaining two players, Pasandideh and Ramezanizadeh, had joined a training session with its women's team on Monday.

"Brisbane Roar officially welcomed both Fatemeh Pasandideh and Atefeh Ramezanizadeh to the club's training facilities...and remain committed to providing a supportive environment for them whilst they navigate the next stages," CEO Kaz Patafta said.

Photos posted by the club showed the two players meeting the Brisbane Roar squad and taking part in shooting drills.

"Thank you for everything," wrote Ramezanizadeh, 33, under the post on Instagram.

Pasandideh, 21, also posted on her Instagram story on Monday a photo with FIFA Chief Football Officer Jill Ellis in Brisbane with a caption saying "everything will be fine".

While the pair began their new lives in Australia, their former teammates made their way home to Iran from Malaysia.

The team was seen at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Monday evening checking in on an Oman Air flight, although their destination was unclear. REUTERS