Iran ‘negotiating’ with FIFA over moving World Cup games to Mexico: embassy

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MEXICO CITY – Iran’s football federation is “negotiating” with FIFA to relocate the country’s first-round matches at the World Cup to Mexico from the United States, citing the conflict in the Middle East, Iran’s embassy in Mexico said on March 16.

Iran’s participation at this summer’s Finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico has been thrown into doubt since the war began late in February.

“When (US President Donald) Trump has explicitly stated that he cannot ensure the security of the Iranian national team, we will certainly not travel to America,” Iranian football chief Mehdi Taj said in remarks posted on the embassy’s X account.

“We are currently negotiating with FIFA to hold Iran’s matches in the World Cup in Mexico.”

Iran are scheduled to face New Zealand and Belgium in Los Angeles, followed by Egypt in Seattle.

The team’s base camp for the tournament is currently slated to be located in Tucson, Arizona.

Abolfazl Pasandideh, Iran’s ambassador to Mexico, on March 16 denounced “the US government’s lack of cooperation regarding visa issuance and the provision of logistical support” for the Iranian delegation ahead of the World Cup, in a statement published on the embassy’s website.

He added that he had also “suggested to FIFA that Iran’s matches be moved from the United States to Mexico”. FIFA did not immediately respond to a request for comment from AFP.

Mr Trump triggered uproar last week after stating that while Iran’s football team would be “welcome” in the United States, they should not travel to the tournament “for their own life and safety”.

His comments came after FIFA president Gianni Infantino had given assurances that Mr Trump had promised him that the Iranian team would be welcome.

Iran hit back at Mr Trump’s comments saying “no one can exclude Iran’s national team from the World Cup”.

All these developments are not surprising, considering that there have already been growing doubts about Iran’s participation in the World Cup while at war with one of the co-hosts.

Iran’s sports minister said last week it was not possible for the Iranian players to participate in the tournament, but it could still happen if matches were moved to Mexico.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on March 16 that it had not received any notification that Iran will withdraw from the event.

“At the end of the day, it’s the federation who should decide if they’re playing, and as of today, the federation has told us that they are going to the World Cup,” AFC General Secretary Windsor John told reporters in Kuala Lumpur.

Meanwhile, New Zealand are still continuing to prepare for their World Cup opener against Iran but will be ready to adjust if the Middle East nation does not take part, coach Darren Bazeley said.

Iran’s first match is against New Zealand on June 15 in Los Angeles.

“Right now we’re still continuing as though we’re playing Iran,” Bazeley told New Zealand media.

“They’re the team that qualified and we got drawn against them. That’s still the fixture and until we get told otherwise, we’ll continue with that preparation.

“Obviously, if things change, then we’ll deal with that, but that would be (people at) a higher level than myself involved in those discussions.”

New Zealand Football boss Andrew Pragnell told local media they were taking security around their matches very seriously but had not heard any updates from FIFA about heightened threats.

Pragnell also said he could not foresee Iran’s World Cup matches being shifted out of the United States.

“I doubt that FIFA would change locations of fixtures. It’s probably not something that they would look to do,” he said. AFP, REUTERS