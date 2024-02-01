Iran ‘more united’ after reaching Asian Cup last eight on penalties

DOHA – Iran believe that they will be “more united” in the Asian Cup quarter-finals after surviving extra time with 10 men before defeating Syria on penalties in the round of 16 on Jan 31.

Following the match which ended 1-1 after 120 minutes, the Iranians held their nerve to win 5-3 in the shoot-out and book their ticket to face pre-tournament favourites Japan on Feb 3.

Iran played the last 30 minutes with 10 men after Porto striker Mehdi Taremi was sent off for a second yellow card with the game level at the end of normal time.

Goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand was the penalty hero, saving Syria’s second spot kick from Fahd Youssef, and skipper Ehsan Hajsafi tucked away the winning penalty.

Despite the nerve-racking ending, midfielder Saeid Ezatolahi said that he saw being dragged through extra time and penalties as a “positive”.

“It is going to make us more united for Japan,” he added.

Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei said he was “not happy with two or three” of his players, without saying who.

“We could have scored five goals up until the 70th minute,” he explained.

But he was more pleased with how they dealt with being a man down.

“We were very compact and disciplined in extra time, we can be happy until tomorrow, and then we will think about Japan,” Ghalenoei added.

Along with hosts and holders Qatar, Iran came into the game as the only team left in the competition with a 100 per cent record. They are pursuing a first Asian Cup crown since 1976.

Taremi was a central figure, winning a first-half penalty and putting it away to give Iran a deserved lead.

Syria were in the knockout rounds for the first time at their seventh Asian Cup and their plan was to sit deep and hit on the break at a raucous Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium.