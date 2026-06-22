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Iran hold Belgium to goalless draw in Los Angeles

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INGLEWOOD, California, June 21 - Ten-man Belgium were held to a 0-0 draw by Iran in their World Cup Group G match in Los Angeles on Sunday as they failed to break through Iran's resilient defence.

Boosted by an LA crowd largely in their corner, Iran repelled waves of attacks to share the points, with goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand making seven saves on a mostly sunny day in Southern California.

In a frustrating game where they dominated possession, Belgium were reduced to 10 men after Nathan Ngoy was shown a red card for hauling down Mehdi Taremi, who was through on goal, in the second half.

Iran have two points and will next face Egypt in Seattle on Friday while Belgium, also on two points, play New Zealand in Vancouver. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.