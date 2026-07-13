Iran coach Ghalenoei to remain in charge for Asian Cup challenge

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July 12 - Coach Amir Ghalenoei has extended his contract with the Iran national team until the Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia in January, the country's football federation confirmed on Sunday.

Ghalenoei, who led his nation to three consecutive draws during the World Cup to narrowly miss out on a place in the knockout rounds, has been in charge of the team since 2023.

"Mr Ghalenoei will remain the head coach of the national team," the Tehran Times quoted Iran football federation president Mehdi Taj as saying. "We have already received his plans for the AFC Asian Cup.

"The national team's training camp for the upcoming FIFA international window will start soon. There are also several developments planned for our national teams."

Ghalenoei is in his second stint in charge of Iran having led the team to the quarter-finals of the Asian Cup in 2007 and the semi-finals in 2023. The country has won the continental title on three occasions, the most recent coming in 1978.

The next edition of the Asian Cup will kick off on January 7 with the final to be played in Riyadh on February 5. Iran have been drawn in Group C alongside Syria, Kyrgyzstan and China. REUTERS