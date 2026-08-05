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Ipswich sign Florentino from Burnley on five-year deal

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Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Burnley - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - January 3, 2026 Burnley's Florentino Luis during the warm up before the match Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Burnley - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - January 3, 2026 Burnley's Florentino Luis during the warm up before the match Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

REUTERS

Aug 4 - Ipswich Town have signed midfielder Florentino Luis from Burnley on a five-year deal, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

• Neither club disclosed the transfer fee, although media reports said Ipswich will pay an initial £16 million ($21.4 million), with additional add-ons for the 26-year-old.

• Portuguese Florentino joined Burnley on loan from Benfica last season. The move was made permanent at the end of the campaign due to an obligation to buy.

• He made 33 appearances for Burnley.

• Florentino also had loan spells at AS Monaco and Getafe.

• "It feels brilliant to be a part of this club," Florentino said in a statement. The club's long-term vision was one of the main reasons I decided to come here." REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.