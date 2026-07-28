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Ipswich sign Dutch goalkeeper Scherpen

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Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Atletico Madrid v Union Saint-Gilloise - Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - November 4, 2025 Union Saint-Gilloise's Kjell Scherpen during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Susana Vera

Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Atletico Madrid v Union Saint-Gilloise - Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - November 4, 2025 Union Saint-Gilloise's Kjell Scherpen during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Susana Vera

July 28 - Ipswich Town have signed goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen from Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise on a four-year deal, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

• According to British media reports, Ipswich agreed an initial 8.5 million-pound ($11.29 million) fee for the Dutchman.

• The 26-year-old began his career at FC Emmen before joining Ajax Amsterdam in 2019, and has had spells at Brighton &amp; Hove Albion, Vitesse Arnhem and Sturm Graz.

• "This move gives me the chance to test myself at the highest level and prove what I can do," Scherpen said. "I'm looking forward to meeting everyone and starting this new chapter." REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.