Ipswich promoted to English Premier League, Wrexham miss play-offs

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– Ipswich Town secured an immediate return to the English Premier League as they beat Queens Park Rangers 3-0 on May 2 to hold off the challenge of Millwall, as Hollywood-backed Wrexham missed out on the play-offs.

The Tractor Boys had the destiny of second place in the Championship in their own hands and two goals in the opening 10 minutes from George Hirst and Jaden Philogene allowed the party to start early at Portman Road.

Kasey McAteer rounded off the victory five minutes from time as Ipswich join Coventry City in the top flight next season.

“It means a lot, I have to say. It’s probably been the hardest one (of our three promotions in four years) if I’m honest. It’s brilliant,” said manager Kieran McKenna on Sky Sports.

“I know how hard we’ve had to work to turn it around. As a club, we had such a climb and a steep fall. We’ve had to rebuild this team under difficult circumstances and we deserve to be where we are today.

“I thought we were incredible... To have a third promotion at home in four years and see so many happy faces. We started slow, which can happen, but we have steadily improved over the course of the year. We showed it on Tuesday at Southampton and today, it’s about how you finish.

“I am going to enjoy this one – I’m not going to start thinking about the Premier League today.”

Ipswich struggled last season on their return to the Premier League for the first time in 22 years, but will hope that experience serves them better for the challenge ahead.

Despite winning just four of their 38 league games last season, the club have been rewarded for keeping faith with McKenna.

The former Manchester United assistant boss has now led the club to three promotions in four campaigns.

Ipswich captain Dara O’Shea added: “It means everything. This is what we set out to do at the start of the season. I don’t think anyone wanted us to do it. Everyone had their say. We had to walk the walk and we have done it.

“It’s never easy (coming down from the Premier League). Nothing is given in this league – you have to earn everything and fight for everything and we’ve had to do that.”

Ipswich’s cruise to victory spoiled Millwall’s hopes of promotion back to the top flight for the first time since 1990.

The Lions did their job by beating Oxford United 2-0 to secure third place and will meet Hull City for the first leg of their play-off semi-final on May 8.

Wrexham were denied the shot at a fourth consecutive promotion under the ownership of Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in agonising fashion.

The Welsh side were held 2-2 at home by Middlesbrough, allowing Hull to leapfrog them into sixth thanks to a 2-1 win over Norwich City.

Southampton are the favourites to also bounce straight back to the top tier in the play-offs after a 19-game unbeaten league run.

A 3-1 win over Preston North End lifted the Saints to fourth and secured home advantage for the second leg of their play-off semi-final against Middlesbrough.

Derby County’s hopes of climbing into the top six were dashed by a 2-1 home defeat by Sheffield United.

Sheffield Wednesday’s relegation to the third tier was confirmed way back in February, but there was double cause for celebration for the Owls on the final day.

They beat West Bromwich Albion 2-1 to win for the first time since September and end the season on zero points after an 18-point deduction. The completion of a takeover by US consortium Arise Capital Partners was also announced at Hillsborough, allowing the club to avoid a potential 15-point penalty for next season.

Champions Coventry ended the season on 95 points after Frank Lampard’s men thrashed Watford 4-0. AFP