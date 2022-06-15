IPL media rights go for record $8.6b

MUMBAI • India's cricket board yesterday sold the broadcast rights of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the next five seasons to global media giants for an eye-popping US$6.2 billion (S$8.6 billion).

Star, owned by Disney, bought the TV rights while Viacom18 - a joint venture between Indian tycoon Mukesh Ambani's Reliance and Paramount Global - picked up the streaming rights, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed.

"Since its inception, the IPL has been synonymous with growth & today is a red-letter day for India cricket, with IPL touching a new high with e-auction resulting in (483.9 billion rupees) value," BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted.

"IPL is now the second most valued sporting league in the world in terms of per match value. The BCCI will utilise the revenue generated from IPL to strengthen our domestic cricket structure from grassroots, to boost infrastructure and spruce up facilities across India.

"Now, it's time for our state associations, IPL franchises to work together with the IPL to enhance the fan experience and ensure that our biggest stakeholder - the cricket fan - is well looked after."

The final offers ended a hotly contested three-day online auction. Star paid US$3.01 billion while Viacom18 shelled out US$3.04 billion for the five seasons of the annual two-month contest from 2023 to 2027.

Also sold were the international broadcast rights, split between Viacom18 and the international arm of India's Times Group.

The total amount dwarfs the US$2.55 billion that Star paid in 2017 for both digital and TV rights for the previous five seasons.

Sony, which televised the IPL for the first 10 years after its inception in 2008, had also been in the race to get a share of the competition, which recently completed its 15th edition, but lost out to the higher bidders.

The IPL lured more than 600 million viewers this year and is seen as the quickest way to boost subscribers in a market with almost 1.4 billion people. At US$15.1 million per match, the competition reportedly overtakes the US$11 million for each English Premier League game, leaving it behind only the National Football League at US$17 million, according to BCCI data.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, BLOOMBERG