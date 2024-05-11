Inzaghi gets 'all answers needed' as Inter humiliate Frosinone

Clinical Inter Milan returned to winning ways with a 5-0 thrashing of relegation-threatened Frosinone on Friday and coach Simone Inzaghi admitted he had no questions left following his side's stellar performance.

Champions Inter stumbled to a 1-0 loss at relegation-battling Sassuolo last weekend but bounced back at Frosinone when five different players were on target to further hamper Frosinone's hopes of steering away from the relegation zone.

"I got the answers I wanted even though there was no need (for them)," Inzaghi told a press conference.

"A lot of guys who have played less answered and even contributed with a goal, I'm thinking about (Tajon) Buchanan and (Marko) Arnautovic.

"Important answers also came from (Kristjan) Asllani, who has grown a lot and has also played parts in important games."

Inter, who remained on track to beat the club record of 97 points set in the 2006-07 season, have also equalled the 15 away wins recorded in that season and maintained their 10th clean sheet, previously seen in 2007-08.

"I have a club that has been working for some time to ensure that the team improves because we always have to grow," Inzaghi said when asked would the team keep up the pace next season.

"Now we have two matches in which we will do our best and then we will think about next season.

"The celebration? What our fans did to us will always remain within each of us. It's the shield of joy, I will always thank the fans."

Inzaghi is set to remain at Inter, with Italian media reporting he has already agreed a new deal which puts him at the helm of the club beyond 2025.

"You know what relationship I have with the club. We will all sit down and talk, but we are already in contact every day," Inzaghi said. REUTERS