Inter's Lukaku a real test for Italy

MUNICH • Doubters over Italy's chances of going all the way at Euro 2020 have pointed to their comfortable path to the quarter-finals, but that will all change today, as they go up against a Belgium side whose leading marksman knows the Italians all too well.

Romelu Lukaku enjoyed one of the best seasons of his career in 2020-21, voted Player of the Year in Serie A as the Belgium forward fired Inter Milan to their first top-flight title in 11 years.

Next in his sights are his club teammates as Belgium and Italy, who have won four out of four games each at Euro 2020, take on each other at the Allianz Arena.

The Azzurri are on a record unbeaten run of 31 matches - they last lost in September 2018 against holders Portugal.

However, such a run has not convinced everyone, given Roberto Mancini's side have beaten lower-ranked opposition in Switzerland, Turkey, Wales and Austria so far, while Belgium eliminated holders Portugal in the previous round.

With Lukaku in town, spearheading the attack for the world's top-ranked team, Italy will not have such an easy ride.

"We know Lukaku well because we also face him in Serie A," Italy and Napoli defender Giovanni di Lorenzo said. "We know he is a great striker, he had a wonderful season with Inter.

"He is to be kept under observation, but Belgium have many strong players and it will be a great match. The further you go, the stronger teams you face, but the approach is always the same."

Lukaku's 24 league goals last season for Inter represents his second-best career return for a domestic campaign, but his chances of adding to his three Euro 2020 strikes so far could be affected by key injuries to two of his chief providers.

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne, who made the joint-second most assists in the English Premier League last season, suffered an ankle injury in Belgium's 1-0 last-16 win over Portugal, while captain Eden Hazard limped off with a leg muscle problem.

Both missed Belgium's final training session yesterday and even if passed fit, coach Roberto Martinez admitted earlier this week neither would be at 100 per cent, with a place on the bench the most likely possibility.

That would mean Thorgan Hazard taking on greater attacking responsibilities against Italy, with either Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco or Napoli forward Dries Mertens also coming in.

Better known as Eden's younger brother, the Borussia Dortmund winger is stepping out of his famous sibling's shadow at Euro 2020, grabbing both the equaliser against Denmark and the winner against Portugal.

NOT JUST A ONE-MAN SHOW He is to be kept under observation, but Belgium have many strong players and it will be a great match. GIOVANNI DI LORENZO, Italy defender, on dealing with Romelu Lukaku and Belgium's attack.

STOPPING THE RUN They've had a good run of wins and it will be a nice challenge for us to end that sequence. THORGAN HAZARD, Belgium forward, on Italy's 31-match unbeaten run.

Thorgan is looking forward to the challenge of helping Belgium become just the second team to breach Italy's defence in 13 games after Austria clawed one goal back in the last 16.

"Italy will be the toughest opponent we've met so far," he said. "They've had a good run of wins and it will be a nice challenge for us to end that sequence."

Belgium are bidding to reach the semi-finals for the first time since 1980, when they lost to West Germany in the European Championship final, while Italy, despite their fine run, still feel they have a point to prove to their fans after failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Lazio striker Ciro Immobile, who has two goals here and will again lead the line, said: "It was a lesson for us that will hopefully help us to go far in this European Championship and write over the ugly memories."

As impressive Italy's form has been, the last time they played a top-10 team was in November 2018 - a goal-less home draw with Portugal, while losing 1-0 away to the same team two months earlier.

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho admitted they are not yet the finished article, saying: "We're aware there is no room for mistakes. It would be wrong to think we have already achieved something important.

"We need to work more and more. We are on the right path, we need to grit our teeth and we are doing it... everybody has weak points."

