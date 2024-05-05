Inter's Inzaghi aims to keep title-winning squad intact for next season

Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi hopes he can keep his Serie A title winning squad intact for next season.

The champions suffered only their second league defeat of the season on Saturday, once again falling to Sassuolo who had also beaten them at the San Siro in September.

The two losses to Sassuolo were the only blips suffered by Inter, who wrapped up the Serie A title last month with five matches to spare.

"I already told the club that I want to go into next season with all the players I had this term, not losing a single one," Inzaghi told Sky Sports Italia.

Inzaghi, however, does want to expand the roster to provide more options for rotating players.

"Considering all the games we need to play and the length of the season, we do need a bigger squad," he said, adding that the club had relatively few injuries this season and that might not be the case next time.

Against Sassuolo, Inter lacked their usual aggressiveness.

"We started sluggish and didn’t have the right approach to the game," Inzaghi said.

"I'm sorry for the defeat, but credit must be given to Sassuolo for the match of great effort and sacrifice."

Inzaghi admitted that the celebrations to mark their 20th league title could have affected the team's performance.

"This is the Scudetto of joy, a deserved victory that allowed us to crown this three-year process and we got to celebrate ...with our fans," Inzaghi said.

"It's right to enjoy it but there are still three games to go and we have to focus. It hurts to lose, and it should hurt." REUTERS