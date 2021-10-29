Interim coach for Barca as Xavi prepares to take over

MADRID • Barcelona have named their B team coach Sergi Barjuan as interim boss following the sacking of Ronald Koeman, the La Liga club said yesterday.

However, Barjuan is said to be just a seat-warmer for club great Xavi, with the Catalan giants reportedly in deep talks with Qatari champions Al Sadd over the 41-year-old's contractual release.

Koeman was fired after Barca's 1-0 La Liga loss to Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday, their fourth defeat in six games in all competitions, but the Dutchman's dismissal had been expected in recent weeks.

"(Barjuan) shall be taking provisional charge of the technical management of the senior squad. His interim position as first-team head coach shall end as soon as the club has hired a full-time head coach to replace the dismissed Ronald Koeman," the club said.

"FC Barcelona wishes to thank him for his service to the club and wishes him all the best in his professional career."

Koeman, whose car was attacked by fans over the weekend, has had a mixed managerial career to date, enduring sackings at Valencia and Everton, but helping Southampton punch above their weight and leading the Netherlands to Euro 2020 qualification.

Prising Xavi, who enjoyed a stellar 17-year career at the Nou Camp, is not expected to be a problem, with the Catalan eager to complete a sensational return and has already reportedly agreed terms.

According to football insider Fabrizio Romano, he will be named the new boss once the agreement with Al Saad is completed and it may even be in time for tomorrow's league game at home to Alaves. The Spaniard has managed Al Sadd for the past two years after a four-year playing stint with the club before ending his career in 2019.

With a dire financial situation hanging over the club in recent months - Barcelona are reportedly US$1.57 billion (S$2.11 billion) in debt - Koeman's successor will have to work within those economic constraints, bring back a more attractive style of football and significantly improve results.

Most importantly, Barca president Joan Laporta will want to see greater assurances that the team will finish in La Liga's top four.

Failing to qualify for next season's Champions League would only deepen the club's financial crisis, but Barca are currently ninth in the standings with 15 points from 10 games. However, Xavi is seen as a popular, unifying appointment despite his lack of top-level coaching experience.

The former Spain midfielder came through their La Masia academy to become of the club's greatest players, winning La Liga eight times and the Champions League four times during the greatest period in Barca's history.

