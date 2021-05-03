Inter win Serie A title to end Juve's streak

MILAN • Inter Milan yesterday clinched their first Serie A title in 11 years after Sassuolo drew 1-1 with second-placed Atalanta to assure Antonio Conte's side of the league crown.

Inter are 13 points clear in first place with four games remaining, and their triumph ends a run of nine consecutive title wins for Juventus. The league title is Inter's first since winning the Serie A, Coppa Italia and Champions League treble in 2009-10 under Jose Mourinho, and their 19th overall.

The club, owned by Chinese retail giants Suning, have overtaken city rivals AC Milan, who have 18 Serie A titles, to become the second-most successful club in league history behind Juventus (36).

Inter defeated Crotone 2-0 on Saturday to move up to 82 points, and Atalanta's draw ensured it was mathematically impossible for any of the chasing pack to catch them.

Inter have led the league standings for the last 13 rounds since beating Lazio 3-1 on Feb 14, improving on a runners-up finish in Conte's debut season.

His side's performances mirrored his consistent team selection. The left wing-back and one of three central midfield spots were the only areas of the team to undergo regular rotation.

Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij and Alessandro Bastoni struck up a superb understanding at the back. The strike partnership of Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez went from strength to strength, producing 36 goals between them.

Conte's tactical flexibility also played a key role, particularly his ability to find roles for two players who appeared to be out of the club's plans midway through the season: Christian Eriksen and Ivan Perisic.

The Danish midfielder has now settled into a central midfield role, while the Croatian winger has adapted to become a threat from wing-back. It was therefore fitting that an Eriksen goal and impressive impact from the bench by Perisic proved crucial in the win that ultimately sealed the long-awaited title.

"Campioni @Inter," Eriksen tweeted yesterday.

REUTERS