Inter remain top of Serie A with 2-1 win at Atalanta

Soccer Football - Serie A - Atalanta v Inter Milan - Stadio Atleti Azzurri, Bergamo, Italy - November 4, 2023 Inter Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Updated
36 sec ago
Published
40 sec ago

BERGAMO, Italy - Inter Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu and Lautaro Martinez scored either side of the interval to earn a 2-1 win at Atalanta in Serie A on Saturday, securing Simone Inzaghi's side the top spot in the standings for another week.

Calhanoglu gave Inter the lead from the penalty spot just before the break and Martinez doubled their advantage with a shot inside the far post before Gianluca Scamacca pulled one goal back for the hosts after the hour mark.

Inter, on 28 points from 11 games, provisionally extended their lead at top of the table to five points over second-placed Juventus, who travel to Fiorentina on Sunday.

Atalanta, who conceded their first goal at home this season, are fifth with 19 points, two behind fourth-placed champions Napoli who beat bottom side Salernitana 2-0 earlier on Saturday with goals by Giacomo Raspadori and Elif Elmas. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top