Inter remain top of Serie A with 2-1 win at Atalanta

BERGAMO, Italy - Inter Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu and Lautaro Martinez scored either side of the interval to earn a 2-1 win at Atalanta in Serie A on Saturday, securing Simone Inzaghi's side the top spot in the standings for another week.

Calhanoglu gave Inter the lead from the penalty spot just before the break and Martinez doubled their advantage with a shot inside the far post before Gianluca Scamacca pulled one goal back for the hosts after the hour mark.

Inter, on 28 points from 11 games, provisionally extended their lead at top of the table to five points over second-placed Juventus, who travel to Fiorentina on Sunday.

Atalanta, who conceded their first goal at home this season, are fifth with 19 points, two behind fourth-placed champions Napoli who beat bottom side Salernitana 2-0 earlier on Saturday with goals by Giacomo Raspadori and Elif Elmas. REUTERS