Inter humble Milan 5-1 in derby

Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v AC Milan - San Siro, Milan, Italy - September 16, 2023 Inter Milan's Davide Frattesi scores their fifth goal REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v AC Milan - San Siro, Milan, Italy - September 16, 2023 AC Milan's Rafael Leao scores their first goal REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v AC Milan - San Siro, Milan, Italy - September 16, 2023 AC Milan's Rafael Leao scores their first goal REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v AC Milan - San Siro, Milan, Italy - September 16, 2023 Inter Milan's Francesco Acerbi in action with AC Milan's Olivier Giroud REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v AC Milan - San Siro, Milan, Italy - September 16, 2023 AC Milan's Rafael Leao in action with Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
MILAN - Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored twice to help Inter Milan crush AC Milan 5-1 in Serie A on Saturday and maintain their perfect start to the season.

Mkhitaryan struck from close range in the fifth minute and new signing Marcus Thuram doubled the advantage before the break with a fine shot into the top corner.

Milan pulled one back through Rafael Leao just before the hour mark, but Mkhitaryan made it 3-1, Hakan Calhanoglu added the fourth from the penalty spot and substitute Davide Frattesi completed the rout in stoppage time.

Inter moved two points clear at the top of the standings on 12 points from four games. They are two points above second-placed Juventus, who beat Lazio 3-1 on Saturday, and three clear of Milan in third. REUTERS

