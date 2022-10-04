Inter facing Barca at the worst time

MILAN - Inter Milan are teetering on the brink of a full-blown crisis as they prepare for the visit of Barcelona, which will likely have a huge bearing on their chances of making the knockout phase of the Champions League.

Saturday's 2-1 home defeat by Roma left Simone Inzaghi's side eight points off the pace in the Serie A title race and wondering what shape their season will take.

It was their fourth loss of the league season and dreadful preparation for Tuesday's Champions League showdown at the San Siro, where Inter and Barca will likely tussle for second place in Group C.

"We have to recover because so many matches are coming up close together," Inzaghi said. "At the moment, we pay for every lapse in concentration."

Both teams are three points behind leaders Bayern Munich and the upcoming double-header will likely decide whether their European adventure continues, as Bayern have the best chance to make the last 16 with their two games against bottom side Viktoria Plzen.

Defeat would leave Inter and Inzaghi way off their objectives for the season and increase the dissenting voices around the coach, despite recent assurances from the club that his job is not at risk.

Inter have already lost the same number of league matches as in the whole of last season, when they conceded their Serie A crown on the final day of the campaign following a thrilling battle with local rivals AC Milan.

As it stands, Inter will have a battle on their hands to qualify for the Champions League next season, as a host of teams have improved and made Italy's top flight more competitive than it has been in years.

There was clearly much room for improvement, as Roma's leveller was similar to other goals conceded by Inter in that it came from individual errors - Nicolo Barella failing to control a wild Hakan Calhanoglu pass before goalkeeper Samir Handanovic flapped at Paulo Dybala's volleyed finish.

Even more worrying is how their performance dropped once Roma equalised, the away side were on top until star man Dybala - who had been linked with Inter all summer - had to leave the field with around half an hour remaining.

And Roma's winner from Chris Smalling came with Inter's backline sleeping at a set piece, just as for Udinese's first two goals in their 3-1 loss against the league's surprise package before the international break.

"This is football, we emerged empty-handed, it is a painful one," said Inzaghi. "We got ourselves in this situation and now we need to work hard to get ourselves out of it... We all need to do more, starting with myself as coach."

Inter will be boosted by the return of midfield linchpin Marcelo Brozovic, absent through suspension against Roma.

But with Barcelona not conceding a league goal in five matches, Inter striker Romelu Lukaku still out injured and Robert Lewandowski in hot form for Barca, Inzaghi's men will need to do more than they have up till now if they want to turn their season around.

AFP

INTER V BARCELONA

Singtel TV Ch130 & StarHub Ch216, Wednesday, 2.55am