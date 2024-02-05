Inter extend Serie A lead with win over Juve in top-of-the-table clash

MILAN, Italy - An own goal from Federico Gatti in the first half gave Inter Milan a 1-0 win at home against second-placed Juventus on Sunday, increasing their advantage at the top of Serie A to four points.

The result put leaders Inter on 57 points with a game in hand over second-placed Juve, who have 53.

Inter deservedly opened the scoring eight minutes before the break as a cross into the box eluded Benjamin Pavard's attempt at a scissor kick, and instead struck the stomach of Juve defender Gatti, who deflected the ball into his own net.

In the second half, only alert Juve goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny prevented the hosts from doubling their lead as he made several crucial saves to deny clear goal-scoring opportunities. REUTERS

