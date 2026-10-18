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Inter earn 3-1 comeback win at Bologna, Roma beat Genoa 2-0

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Oct 17 - Inter Milan came from a goal down to beat Bologna 3-1 in Serie A on Saturday, maintaining their unbeaten start and going two points clear at the top.

Inter, who suffered a shock home loss to Club Brugge in the Champions League on Tuesday, went behind in the 10th minute to a goal from Tommaso Pobega but equalised through Marcus Thuram against the run of play just before halftime.

Second-half goals from Carlos Augusto and Ange-Yoan Bonny helped secure the win that lifted them to 19 points with their sixth victory in seven league matches.

Cristian Chivu's side are two points ahead of AS Roma, 2-0 winners over visitors Genoa thanks to second-half goals from Santiago Castro and Emanuele Lulli.

Third-placed Lazio, who have 16 points, visit Juventus on Sunday after AC Milan in sixth spot with 12 host Atalanta.

Juve are seventh with 11 points. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.