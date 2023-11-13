Inter beat Frosinone 2-0 to return to Serie A summit

Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v Frosinone - San Siro, Milan, Italy - November 12, 2023 Inter Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu celebrates scoring their second goal with Lautaro Martinez and Federico Dimarco REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago

MILAN, Italy - Inter Milan reclaimed top spot in Serie A with a 2-0 home win over Frosinone on Sunday, thanks to a long-range strike from Federico Dimarco and a penalty by Hakan Calhanoglu.

Inter broke the deadlock two minutes before halftime as a lob from Dimarco from just past the centre circle sailed over Frosinone keeper Stefano Turati, who had ventured off his line.

Calhanoglu converted a penalty three minutes after the break to double Inter's advantage after Ilario Monterisi tripped Marcus Thuram.

The victory sent Inter back to the summit with 31 points, two clear of Juventus in second place. Frosinone are 12th with 15 points. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top