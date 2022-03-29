Instinct and drive give Ikhsan edge to be top hitman

He stood before the faithful in the National Stadium, red jersey in hand, dancing and swinging his arms as they roared at his every wave, creating a din not heard in local football in recent years.

He had the fans eating out of his hand, but Ikhsan Fandi maintains that the moment "just came spontaneously".

The BG Pathum striker, who had scored a brace in the Lions' 2-1 win over old foes Malaysia on Saturday, said: "I was hyped after the win and looking at all the fans who came for the game, I just wanted to engage with them for a bit. I'm sure they enjoyed the win as much as we did."

It is not just the fans who are enjoying his football. Ikhsan, with 13 goals in 26 caps, is relishing his time on the pitch too and well on his way to becoming Asean's next top striker. Against Malaysia, he gleefully swept home Song Ui-young's cross to open the scoring, before cutting past three defenders to score the winner.

Tonight, he will attempt to add to his tally in the friendly against the Philippines at Kallang again.

National interim coach Nazri Nasir remarked: "It's been a while since we had a genuine No. 9, and if he keeps improving, I believe he can overtake his father."

His father is Singapore icon Fandi Ahmad, whose national record stands at 55 goals in 101 caps, but Ikhsan is not fussed by the comparison.

With a laugh, he said: "My father has passed down some of that goalscoring instinct and I hope I'm making him proud.

"It's always an honour to lead the lines for Singapore. The team and coaches have put big responsibilities on me but I don't feel pressured. I'll happily carry out my duties as best as I can."

But what makes the 1.83-metre hitman such a threat?

Former Singapore defender R. Sasikumar, who took Ikhsan and his older brother Irfan to Italy (AC Milan) and Spain (Valencia and Hercules) before they were teenagers, felt that a solid grounding from an early age helped.