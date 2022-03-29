Instinct and drive give Ikhsan edge to be top hitman

He stood before the faithful in the National Stadium, red jersey in hand, dancing and swinging his arms as they roared at his every wave, creating a din not heard in local football in recent years.
He had the fans eating out of his hand, but Ikhsan Fandi maintains that the moment "just came spontaneously".
The BG Pathum striker, who had scored a brace in the Lions' 2-1 win over old foes Malaysia on Saturday, said: "I was hyped after the win and looking at all the fans who came for the game, I just wanted to engage with them for a bit. I'm sure they enjoyed the win as much as we did."
It is not just the fans who are enjoying his football. Ikhsan, with 13 goals in 26 caps, is relishing his time on the pitch too and well on his way to becoming Asean's next top striker. Against Malaysia, he gleefully swept home Song Ui-young's cross to open the scoring, before cutting past three defenders to score the winner.
Tonight, he will attempt to add to his tally in the friendly against the Philippines at Kallang again.
National interim coach Nazri Nasir remarked: "It's been a while since we had a genuine No. 9, and if he keeps improving, I believe he can overtake his father."
His father is Singapore icon Fandi Ahmad, whose national record stands at 55 goals in 101 caps, but Ikhsan is not fussed by the comparison.
With a laugh, he said: "My father has passed down some of that goalscoring instinct and I hope I'm making him proud.
"It's always an honour to lead the lines for Singapore. The team and coaches have put big responsibilities on me but I don't feel pressured. I'll happily carry out my duties as best as I can."
But what makes the 1.83-metre hitman such a threat?
Former Singapore defender R. Sasikumar, who took Ikhsan and his older brother Irfan to Italy (AC Milan) and Spain (Valencia and Hercules) before they were teenagers, felt that a solid grounding from an early age helped.
"They trained and played in Europe, and later on in Chile, and it's good to see them take that experience to the international level now. Ikhsan has height, physicality, good touches and can score with both legs and his head, which are all signs of a good No. 9, and he creates his own scoring opportunities as well.
"A genuine goal threat like him lifts the team. Now, his teammates have a focal point to look to. We just need to make sure he gets enough support."
Lion City Sailors' Song agreed, adding: "His connection and understanding with me is perfect, and it's the same for many others. Football is about scoring goals and if we have someone like Ikhsan to finish off the chances, it helps us win more games."
Currently, there is no Asean player with more than 10 international goals who has a better scoring ratio than Ikhsan's one goal in every two games. Only Thailand's Teerasil Dangda (51 goals in 111 caps) and Adisak Kraison (18 in 44) and Malaysia's Safawi Rasid (15 in 37) have scored more.
But Safawi, 25, is a wide forward, while the Thais are in their 30s, which leaves Ikhsan, who turns 23 on April 9, with a clear shot at becoming a regional great.
He said: "There is more to come from me. I'm still growing as a player and I have big goals to play and score consistently, and I'm going to work hard to improve so I can reach those goals."
Making things worse for opponents is that there is not just one Fandi offspring to worry about, but three. On Saturday, Ikhsan teamed up with striker-turned-defender Irfan, 24, and forward Ilhan, 19, bringing back memories of when the Quah brothers Kim Song, Kim Swee and Kim Lye played together for Singapore in the 1970s.
Irfan, who has 37 caps, said: "It's always been our dream to play together for the national team. It is a great honour, and the most important thing was we won."
Ilhan, who collected his second cap and celebrated alongside Ikhsan with the Griddy dance after his brother's winner, added: "Hopefully, one day we can all score in the same match. It's not going to be easy, but most importantly, we can help Singapore win more matches and move up the rankings."