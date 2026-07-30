Inspired by World Cup goalie heroics, Lions’ Izwan Mahbud eyes upset against Vietnam

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Singapore goalkeeper Izwan Mahbud going through the paces during a training session at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi on July 30.

HANOI – As much as the recent World Cup was a showcase for star strikers like Frenchman Kylian Mbappe and Norwegian Erling Haaland, it was also a celebration of unheralded goalkeepers.

Vozinha, 40, played a key role in Cape Verde’s run to the knockout phase as they held winners Spain and former world champions Uruguay and Argentina to draws in regulation time, while 37-year-old Eloy Room made headlines for his 15 saves in Curacao’s 0-0 draw against Ecuador.

Their defiant performances between the sticks are an inspiration for Singapore’s No. 1 Izwan Mahbud ahead of the Lions’ ASEAN Championship Group A match against defending champions Vietnam at the My Dinh National Stadium on July 31.

The 36-year-old is no stranger to such heroics throughout his international career.

He was the first-choice goalkeeper when the Lions won the last of their four ASEAN titles in 2012, and famously made 18 saves to help Singapore draw 0-0 against Asian giants Japan in an away World Cup qualifier in 2015.

After a three-year downturn in which he saw limited playing time after suffering a serious knee injury, he has bounced back to keep goal in Singapore’s successful Asian Cup qualifying campaign.

He also has three clean sheets in his last five games and made a big save to prevent Cambodia from taking the lead in the Lions’ 2-1 win on July 24.

Izwan, who was loaned from Lion City Sailors to Young Lions for crucial game time last season but is currently clubless, told The Straits Times: “Every save I’ve watched from the World Cup inspired me.

“I’m also happy to see the goalkeepers get recognition because I can relate to the sacrifices they make. Whether they are underdogs or from big teams like Spain’s Unai Simon, who conceded just once in eight games at the World Cup, they inspire me a lot because our jobs are the same – keep the ball out of the net.”

With Vietnam laying down an early marker with a 7-0 thumping of Timor-Leste in their Group A opener on July 24, Izwan can expect to be a busy man as he faces Vietnam’s forwards.

Brazil-born striker Rafaelson, who scored thrice in their 5-1 aggregate win over Singapore in the 2024 semi-finals, has racked up 12 goals in 10 international appearances.

During their thrashing of the Timorese, playmaker Nguyen Quang Hai found the net, Brazil-born Hendrio bagged a brace, and Nguyen Dinh Bac grabbed a hat-trick, having started the game only because a third naturalised Brazilian Geovane Magno was carrying a muscle strain.

Izwan, who has 76 caps, said: “It’s a good pressure for me to step up, like every other game. They have got a lot of firepower, but it doesn’t change my routine or mentality which is to help the team get the three points.

“It is also not just about one player. What is key is everyone performs, and we attack and defend as a team.

“Vietnam have built a good system over the years and we can see their world ranking and how they are defending ASEAN champions. But the game starts from 0-0, anything can happen over 90 minutes, and underdogs can come out on top like what we saw at the World Cup.”

Singapore coach Gavin Lee hailed Izwan’s impact on and off the pitch.

The 35-year-old said: “He has got a set of capable hands, and he’s fantastic with his feet. But most importantly, he’s a character who drives everybody to be on their toes. He is a role model and a very good professional.

“He’s up early to make his runs, he stays fit and he eats well because he’s determined to succeed, and this kind of behavior is important for the group... to have someone like him be around the younger folks is fantastic.”

While Singapore have not beaten Vietnam in 16 games since the 1998 final, and the hosts are on an 18-match unbeaten run since September 2024, Lee insists his team are going for the win.

Noting that Vietnam have improved since their last encounter with the Lions, Lee said: “Regardless of the opposition we play, we want to stay in the game, because we know we got the quality to hurt most teams.

“We recognise it won’t be easy from the get go, so our job is to stay in the game and let our football take us to the destination we want.

“The bigger picture for us is the 2027 Asian Cup, and we want to build ourselves to arrive there to compete. Vietnam are in the Asian Cup as well, so it’s a very good test for us to see where we are currently at and what else we need to continue to work on and progress.”

Around 30 local journalists filled the press conference room at the Vietnam Football Federation headquarters, and a few seemed confident enough about beating Singapore as they posed questions about the Aug 3 encounter against Indonesia instead.

The hosts do have an advantage over Lee’s men, as they are playing a week after beating Timor-Leste, while the Lions have just four days to recover from their 2-0 win over Timor-Leste on July 27.

But Vietnam coach Kim Sang-sik still preached caution.

Identifying Kyoga Nakamura, Song Ui-young, Shawal Anuar and Ilhan Fandi as dangermen, the 49-year-old former South Korean international said: “We know it will be a very difficult match but we have a very good recovery period and careful preparation, and we will try to deliver our best performance.

“Beating Singapore two years ago gives us a positive spirit, but they are stronger now. Going into this competition as defending champions does not give us more pressure than it gives us confidence, and we will approach every game like it’s our last, and try to get the best result.”