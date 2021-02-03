Insecurity and fear of losing propel City's surge to top

LONDON • Manchester City are sitting three points clear at the top of the English Premier League (EPL) with a game in hand. However, manager Pep Guardiola believes that it is not just hard work but also the fear of losing that is driving him and his team to perfection.

City are seeking to become the first EPL side since Arsenal in 2002 to win 13 straight matches in all competitions when they travel to Burnley today.

Guardiola's men are going into today's game on the back of a hard-fought 1-0 win over bottom side Sheffield United over the weekend. That victory was their eighth in a row in the league, and they are now three points clear of rivals Manchester United (41).

"Always I have the feeling that I can lose a game. That's what drives you. Insecurity and fear and being scared that you can lose a game," Guardiola said.

"You feel better when you win. When you win it is so addictive and you want to win again and again and again. When it comes to titles you want more. It comes from there.

"Six weeks ago we were not contenders for anything, six weeks later we are. But everything can change so quick. We could drop points. Only I am concerned about Burnley. That's all."

City are the clear favourites today, having won 12, drawn three and lost just one of their 16 encounters with Burnley.

Sean Dyche's men, however, have won four of their last six home league matches despite languishing in 16th place.

But Guardiola would not be too concerned about that statistic, with the last seven meetings between the two sides all ending in victories for City with an aggregate score of 28-1.

The City boss warned against complacency though.

He said: "I always think before playing against Burnley that it will never be easy, especially away. They have played together for the same manager for a long time.

DON'T COUNT YOUR CHICKENS Six weeks ago we were not contenders for anything, six weeks later we are. But everything can change so quick. PEP GUARDIOLA, Manchester City manager, reminding his team of their struggles earlier this season.

"We were a little bit inconsistent earlier in the season. We will see how consistent we still are."

The league leaders will be without defender Nathan Ake and their star striker Sergio Aguero, who has recovered from coronavirus but has yet to return to training.

Dyche could be without forward Ashley Barnes, New Zealand international Chris Wood, left-back Charlie Taylor and midfielder Josh Brownhill, who are all doubts to feature in this game.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

BURNLEY V MAN CITY

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 2am