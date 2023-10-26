Barcelona forced to lean on youth in Real Madrid Clasico battle

BARCELONA – La Liga champions Barcelona host bitter rivals Real Madrid in the first Clasico of the season on Saturday, forced into leaning heavily on players from their feted La Masia youth academy.

An injury crisis has ravaged the Catalan club, leaving them without several key players across defence, midfield and attack.

Last weekend, 17-year-old striker Marc Guiu pulled Barcelona, third, a point behind leaders Real with a goal just 33 seconds into his debut, while Lamine Yamal and Fermin Lopez strikes secured comeback draws against Granada and Real Mallorca respectively.

The first team already feature several young players who spent time at the club at youth level, including midfielder Gavi and defenders Alejandro Balde and Ronald Araujo, but the current situation has further exacerbated Barcelona’s dependence on the youth system.

Injured stars Robert Lewandowski, Frenkie de Jong and Raphinha are fighting to return to play at least some part in the game at the Olympic Stadium, but Jules Kounde, Pedri and Sergi Roberto are set to miss out.

“I can’t reveal the line-up right now, but (Lewandowski) is fine and I’ll make my decision tomorrow,” Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said on Friday.

“It’s complicated (to take risks with injured players) and, in the end, only those who are 100 per cent will play tomorrow... The homegrown players give us something extra. They work hard, they know the importance of tomorrow’s game and what it means for our people.”

Real have had some injury problems of their own, but defender Nacho Fernandez will be allowed to play after his three-match ban for a dangerous tackle was shortened to two.

England international Jude Bellingham, the division’s top scorer with eight goals, is Real’s leader after his arrival for €103 million (S$149.3 million) plus adds on from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

He told TVE: “I get goosebumps just thinking about (the fans singing ‘Hey Jude’). On the pitch after I score a goal or do a tackle or a piece of skill, and I start to hear it slowly and then louder and louder, it’s something that I’m really proud of.”

As ever, the lead up to the Clasico has not just been focused on football.

Real have launched an apparent campaign against Spain’s referees, with Real Madrid TV producing various videos attacking officials, sometimes before matches are even played.

At the same time, Barcelona president Joan Laporta has claimed in recent weeks that there is “sociological Madridismo” in Spain – saying Real are favoured by the state.