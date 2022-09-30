Injuries 'up 20%' in Europe's Big Five leagues

LONDON - Injuries across Europe's five major football leagues rose by 20 per cent last season and cost clubs in the region of £500 million (S$781.8 million), according to a study published on Wednesday, raising concerns about player welfare amid fixture congestion.

Insurance broker Howden's European Football Injury Index for the 2021-22 season estimated that injury costs went up by 29 per cent to £513.2 million, with French champions Paris Saint-Germain topping that list at £34.2 million.

Injury cost is calculated by multiplying the daily cost of a player by the number of days they were unavailable. The Premier League had the highest injury cost of any of the top five divisions at nearly £185 million, with La Liga in Spain a distant second on £109 million.

The English top flight reported the most injuries (1,231) followed by the German Bundesliga (1,205) and La Liga (848).

Real Madrid had the highest number of absences at 114 while Bayern Munich and Chelsea both suffered 97 injuries each.

"If you look at the last two seasons, it's reasonable to conclude the disruption to fixtures (due to Covid-19) and the congestion is having a knock-on impact in terms of injury occurrence," said James Burrows, head of sport at Howden.

He added that the intense playing style of English and German clubs, coupled with them reaching the latter stages of continental tournaments, contributed to their mounting injury lists.

Players under the age of 21 were especially affected, with their number of injuries rising tenfold in the last four years, from 30 in 2018-19 to 326 in 2021-22.

"If we look at the last two seasons and the impact of the pandemic, we saw that clubs lost several senior players and were forced to use youngsters more frequently," said Burrows.

"And again with the pressing style of the Premier League and the Bundesliga, you would hypothesise there's a greater demand for those younger cohorts of players."

While Covid-19's impact is on the wane, clubs will confront a new challenge this season with the Nov 20-Dec 18 World Cup in Qatar.

The six-week shutdown of club games will necessitate tighter match schedules and a shorter winter break for players.

"The winter break has a very clear effect in terms of reducing the prevalence and occurrence of injury over December and January, and that being lost this year, you would say is going to have a significant impact," said Burrows.

Non Covid-19-related absences dropped during the winter break across leagues - 352 in January compared to 411 in December.

However, Burrows said players not selected for their national teams will get a longer mid-season break, which could offset potential injuries suffered during the Qatar tournament.

REUTERS, AFP