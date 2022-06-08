Injured star Salah defies Liverpool

JOHANNESBURG • Injured Liverpool star Mohamed Salah defied his club and captained Egypt to a 1-0 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying victory over Guinea in Cairo at the weekend, according to national coach Ehab Galal.

"Salah was hit by an injury, but played through it," said Galal following his debut after Portuguese Carlos Queiroz quit the team because he could not agree terms for a new contract.

Galal told a press conference that Salah rejected a Liverpool request to have a pre-match scan on the undisclosed injury, but "that will be done now".

Egypt face Ethiopia tomorrow in Malawi's capital Lilongwe because their opponents do not have any international-standard stadiums.

Two-time African Footballer of the Year Salah has experienced two major disappointments with record seven-time Cup of Nations winners Egypt this year.

They lost the Cup of Nations final to Senegal on penalties in February and the following month fell to Senegal again in another shoot-out, this time in a 2022 World Cup play-off.

Salah was also on the losing side for Liverpool as the Reds lost the Champions League final 1-0 to Real Madrid last month.

Meanwhile, Real's rivals Barcelona have reportedly told the forward that he can join them when his contract expires next summer. The Egyptian has a year left on his deal at Anfield and has yet to extend his five-year stay with Jurgen Klopp's side.

According to British media, Barca were recently boosted by the £235 million (S$323.4 million) naming rights deal with Spotify and are looking to bolster their squad in order to compete for major trophies again.

The Daily Mirror reported that Salah has been promised a free transfer to the Nou Camp next year.

That could possibly be a reason he is stalling on signing a new deal with Liverpool, despite sources saying he had told close friends he was willing to stay at the Merseyside club.

The Reds are also likely to lose forward Sadio Mane this summer after the Senegalese suggested last week that he could leave.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE